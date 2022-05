Tuesday, Kentucky voters went to the polls for the May primary. Well, some of them did, but not very many. Statewide, voter turnout was about 19%, according to the State Board of Elections, one of the lowest statewide turnouts in a county election year (what we call the federal mid-term election in Kentucky). In contrast, turnout in the past three primaries during county election years was: 24% in 2018, 27% in 2014, and 32% in 2010.

