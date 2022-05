To have a daughter that is alive, living and breathing, but is currently for almost a year, been alienated from you, is the worst feeling any parent can have. On July 3rd 2021, I never would have guessed sending my daughter on a summer vacation with her father, would lead to numerous court dates, him in contempt of court, alienated from my only child, to me filing for Emergency Custody, of all days, on her birthday. Coincidentally, that was yesterday, May 17th 2022.

