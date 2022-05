Two notable witnesses took the stand in the retrial of Katherine Magbanua.

Wendi Adelson and Luis Rivera spoke inside a Leon County courtroom Thursday.

Magbanua is accused of playing a role in the July 2014 murder of Dan Markel.

Rivera previously accepted a plea deal for his role in the murder of Markel in exchange for his testimony.

Adelson, the ex-wife of Markel, spoke under immunity.