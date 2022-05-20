Lost Arizona hiker found dead, dog stayed by his side

A Phoenix animal shelter has a couple of dogs who have been in their care for a while and are looking for a loving new home. Heidi's Village, near 40th street and Van Buren, has two long-time pups up for adoption. Chef, a timid dog, has been at the shelter for about a year and a half. He is looking for a home where he can relax, go on quiet walks, and hang out on the couch. Then there is Rocky Balboa who has lived at the shelter since he was a puppy and he has a whole lot of energy.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO