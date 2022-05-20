ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Lost Arizona hiker found dead, dog stayed by his side

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Yavapai County, Arizona, say the remains...

Comments / 17

sandy
5d ago

There is a reason that dog is God spelled backwards. Their love their dedication is beyond the imagination of this world. They were one of the greatest gifts God ever gave us.

Nathan B. Forrest
6d ago

Without poor Ranger being exposed to such harsh conditions would the woman interviewed on this team “ know” what Ranger was thinking ??? Glad they found the dog. Too bad for the owner. Not the best decision to hike in the southwest this time of year. I lived in the Yucca Valley area for 33 years. Was amazing how many people went out into the desert unprepared, like a couple who died hiking a short trail to Amboy Crater a few years ago .

Gaynor V. Henry
5d ago

I hope that there is a family member to take Ranger, because a dog that devoted doesn’t deserve the chaotic life of a humane society or shelter. People make their choices, foolish though they may be, their animals just follow.

