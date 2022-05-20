Church News for May 20

Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: The congregation will meet at 9 a.m. for the Sunday worship service. The sermon will be “Keep Jesus’ Word.” Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m. Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Due to...
The Rev. Vincent Dial, a retired educator, community activist and pastor of Bethel Christian Church in Jonesborough, died Monday of pancreatic cancer. Local church and community leaders were remembering Dial on Tuesday as a devout spiritual leader, a tireless advocate for social justice and as a mentor who had a profound impact on the lives of Johnson City-area children for several decades.
JOHNSON CITY - Joy Phillips Strickland, age 75, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Wellmont Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee. Joy was born March 6, 1947 in Texarkana, Texas to the late Otha Fulton Phillips and Nellie Faye Lurry Phillips. After graduating from Texas High School, she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Tusculum University.
Eddie Hobert Street Jr. went peacefully to be with the Lord Sunday morning May 22, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Born October 22, 1940, in Johnson City, he was preceded in death by his parents Helen Story Street and Eddie Hobert Street, and sister Betty Street Jones. Eddie “Ed” is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Street Seehorn, wife of Jim Seehorn, and Glenda Street Willingham, wife of Kenneth Willingham. He is also survived by five children, Eddie “Tripp” Hobert Street III married to daughter in law Angie Street, and Julie Richey Street from his first marriage to Judy Richey Street as well as Amber Victoria Street, Stephen Matthew Street, and Michaela Jane Street from his second marriage to Jane Seward Street. Ed has one granddaughter, Ashton Street, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Lastly, he is survived by his significant other, Judy King.
Memorial Day will be commemorated in downtown Elizabethton on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial. The ceremony will be held in front of the granite cenotaphs erected for each of the wars that soldiers from Carter County have died in from World War I to the present.
JOHNSON CITY - Clinton Hill, 62, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. For more information, contact Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, (423)282-1521.
JOHNSON CITY - John “Jack” Payne, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 20, 2022. He leaves behind a beautiful legacy filled with love, family, friends and plentiful memories. Jack was born February 23, 1948 to the late Harry Lee Payne and Shirley...
Tessa Chatelain, 67, passed of pancreatic cancer on Thursday, May 19, 2022 surrounded by her family. Tessa was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 10, 1955 to Michael and Catherine D’Angelo. Tessa was married to O’Brien Chatelain and together they raised three children. Having experienced a dysfunctional home as a child, Tessa determined to provide her children with a loving, stable home and she succeeded. She was an attentive, protective, supportive mother. Her joy was her children and grandchildren.
GRAY - Mr. Roy Dean Jones, age 79, Gray, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Roy was born March 8, 1943, in Washington County and the son of the late Lincoln & Margrette Hopson Jones. In addition to his parents, Roy was also preceded in death by his brothers, James “Buck” Jones, Jack Jones, Bill Jones, Gary Jones and a sister, Peggy Jones.
In the north of Texas, near the most famous cattle-grazing lands in the country, storyteller and songster Andy Hedges is documenting the rich artistry and lore of the nation’s cowboy poets. A practitioner himself, the 42-year-old performer will soon bring his wide-brimmed hat and a selection of traditional spoken-word...
May 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times carried several stories of interest to Johnson City area residents. With a dateline of Johnson City and a date of May 24, readers learned that “F. P. Burch, state agent for the Tennessee centennial exposition, is here and will visit the Boone tree near the mouth of Boone’s creek (sic), with a view of arriving at the advisability of moving the tree, as a relic, to the centennial.”
Ronald Joe Edmondson, 71, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his residence. A native of Johnson City, TN, Ronald was a son of the late Ruth Hardin and Orville Edmondson. He was also preceded in death by a brother. Mr. Edmondson proudly served his country in the Vietnam...
The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission recently held a cleanup event in the Chadwick neighborhood, which resulted in the removal of 1.4 tons of trash and more than 400 pounds of garbage. The cleanup took place on April 28 with eight volunteers working 90 minutes picking up trash and garbage in the...
ERWIN - Stephen Craig Hoilman, Jr., age 34, Erwin, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Erwin and the only child of Stephen and Elaine Gray Hoilman. Stephen graduated from Unicoi County High...
LIMESTONE - Kathy L. Barnett, 53, Limestone, passed away with her family by her side Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Kathy was born in Johnson City to Edward Paul Bailey and the late Betty Lou Self Bailey. Kathy was of Baptist...
The Chick-Fil-A on East Stone Drive will soon be completely demolished as a new restaurant is built, according to plans obtained by the Kingsport Times News. Chick-Fil-A released a statement late Monday night, regarding a temporary closure. “We are in the process of preparing for construction at Chick-fil-A Stone Drive,”...
NASHVILLE — The Kingsport Times News will be presented with the Tennessee Bar Association’s Fourth Estate Award for its extensive coverage of the methamphetamine crisis and its effects on the Appalachian Highlands. The Times News received the honor for its 2021 staff project, “Meth Mountain,” which brought the...
“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Conway Bridge.
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Board of Regents Wednesday appointed the next presidents of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and Cleveland State Community College, as well as the system’s next vice chancellor of business and finance. All will succeed officials who are retiring this summer. In a...
Graduation ceremonies for Science Hill High School's Class of 2022 on Saturday at 10 a.m. will now be held inside Freedom Hall Civic Center because of predicted rain. The event was originally set to be held in the open air in Kermit Tipton Stadium. Graduation practice is mandatory for seniors...
