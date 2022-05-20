ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces the Closing of Sale of New Zealand Subsidiary

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc." or "Company") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator today announced the closing of the previously announced sale of its New Zealand subsidiary, Two Degrees Group Limited ("2degrees") to Voyage Digital (NZ) Limited...

