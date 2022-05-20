Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces the Closing of Sale of New Zealand Subsidiary
By Woonsocket Call
Woonsocket Call
6 days ago
BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc." or "Company") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator today announced the closing of the previously announced sale of its New Zealand subsidiary, Two Degrees Group Limited ("2degrees") to Voyage Digital (NZ) Limited...
May 26 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) said on Thursday it will buy cloud service provider VMware Inc (VMW.N) in a $61 billion cash-and-stock deal to further diversify the chipmaker's business into enterprise software. Broadcom's shares were up 1.6%, while those of VMWare were down nearly 1% in premarket trading.
Titan Machinery TITN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Titan Machinery beat estimated earnings by 49.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $88.30 million from the same...
Burlington Stores BURL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Burlington Stores missed estimated earnings by 16.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was down $263.30 million from the same...
American Woodmark AMWD reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Woodmark beat estimated earnings by 2.99%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.34. Revenue was up $28.32 million from the same...
If it ain't broke, sell it. That's the new mantra in the sporting and outdoor industry, where used-gear sales are going mainstream.Driving the news: Mega-retailer Dicks' Sporting Goods recently launched a gear-buyback program at stores locally in Lakewood and beyond in Pittsburgh.Dick's will purchase goods from tents to fleece jackets, offering cash on the spot, as part of a pilot program with Denver-based Out&Back Outdoors, an online platform for gear buying and selling.Why it matters: The pre-owned gear market is expected to reach $75 billion by 2025, according to Outside Business Journal.The reuse is environmentally minded and lowers the price point for newcomers to often-expensive pursuits.Of note: The Dick's program is just the latest for the local market.REI — with its flagship shop in Denver — offers gift cards for its members' trade-in gear through its Re/Supply initiative.Feral on Tennyson in the Sunnyside neighborhood also is taking pre-owned gear, offering cash and gift cards.What they're saying: "It lowers the barrier to entry to getting outside, and we see our trade-in offering as a way [for customers] to stay engaged with REI," Ken Voeller, the retailer's director of circular commerce and new business development, told the Journal.
Macy's M reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Macy's beat estimated earnings by 31.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.82. Revenue was up $642.00 million from the same period last...
The Hudson Farmers Market announces that opening day of the 2022 season will be on June 4. Like last year, the market will take place on the Clocktower and Gazebo Greens and Church Street in the heart of Hudson from 9 am to 12:30 pm every Saturday from June 4 to Oct. 8.
