LSU-Shreveport wins NAIA Opening Round in dramatic fashion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a cloudy but dry Monday we are tracking showers and storms that will be pushing into the ArkLaTex later today and continuing through Wednesday evening with the potential for heavy rain. Flood Watches are in effect for all of the viewing through the morning hours on Thursday as up to four inches of rain are possible. In addition to the heavy rain we are also tracking the potential for a few strong and severe storms with damaging winds and large hail being the primary concerns, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Once the wet weather clears out late Wednesday we are tracking dry and warming conditions for the region as we head into Memorial Day weekend. If you have any travel plans for the weekend you should be in good shape.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO