Health dept. urges caution after rabid cat encounter on island

After a rabid feral cat chased a dog and confronted humans before being killed Tuesday in the East Beach neighborhood on St. Simons Island, the Glynn County Health District is urging others who may have been in contact with the sick animal to seek medical guidance.

In an abundance of precaution, a 31-year-old Glynn County man is undergoing rabies shots after killing the rabid cat with a child’s baseball bat when it attacked him. Prior to that encounter, witnesses said the cat chased a dog and forced a house painter to retreat to the bed of a pickup truck.

The owners of the dog that was chased told health officials the pooch is up to date on its rabies vaccinations. The owners took the dog to their veterinarian for a checkup afterward, according to the health department.

The confrontation with the rabid animal occurred at midmorning Tuesday outside a house on the east end of 16th Street near the public beach access.

The health department urges anyone who may have come in contact with the rabid cat to reach out to a primary care physician or any other health care provider for guidance.

There is no cure for rabies and it is highly fatal once contracted. The vaccine must be administered before symptoms appear, which can take five or more days.

Anyone who is bitten by an animal is urged to seek treatment immediately and to call the health department at 912-279-2940.

Glynn County Police Lt. Lori Austin, acting director of county animal control, said she is concerned other feral cats may have been in contact with the rabid cat. She urges anyone who sees feral cats or domesticated animals behaving strangely to contact animal control at 912-554-7500.

“It’s rare in feral cats, but we definitely don’t want to see it spread,” Austin said.

The man who killed the rabid cat received a round of four rabies vaccination shots Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, he told The News. He will receive three more rounds of shots at intervals over the next two weeks to complete the treatment.

The man struck the cat with the bat after it lunged from under a pickup truck and came within arm’s length of him, he said. He later told county health officials he was unsure if the cat’s saliva contacted him in the encounter. Rabies is spread through an infected animal’s saliva, typically from a bite.

The man said county health officials advised him to get treatment as a precaution, advice the soon-to-be father readily accepted.

“I mean, my adrenaline was pumping, so I don’t know,” said the man, who was working on a residential swimming pool when the run-in with the rabid cat occurred. “But it’s not worth risking.”

The Glynn County Health Department advises pet owners to ensure their animals are vaccinated and that the vaccinations are up to date. The health department further advises folks to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

Do not feed wild animals or attract them with pet food left out at night or with uncovered garbage cans, the health department advises.

Parents are urged to teach their children to avoid unfamiliar domestic animals and all wild animals.

“Love your own, leave other animals alone,” is an advisable slogan.

Numerous wild animals in Georgia carry rabies, including raccoons, foxes and bats. Aggressiveness, fearlessness in the face of natural enemies and foaming around the mouth all are typical signs of a rabid animal.

Tuesday’s rabid encounter between humans, a healthy pet and the rabid animal within a residential area serves as a reminder that rabies is an issue to take seriously in Georgia, said Sally Silbermann, spokeswoman for the eight-county Coastal Health District.

“It’s a precautionary tale,” Silbermann said. “Of course, contact authorities if you see any animal, wild or domestic, that is acting strangely or displaying symptoms. Particularly so with wild animals. We always advise against reaching out to or approaching wild animals. And we would strongly encourage parents to speak with their children about avoiding wild or unfamiliar animals.”

The man, whose name is being withheld, and his co-workers returned to the street from a backyard residential pool at around 10 a.m. Tuesday to find the painter in the bed of their work truck. The rabid cat was underneath the truck, following the painter to every point from which he tried to exit the truck bed, the man said.

The painter explained to the pool workers that the cat chased him into the bed of their truck when he tried to stop it from chasing the dog. The pool workers called their boss, who called county animal control.

The man said he found the child’s bat nearby and used a cardboard box to block the cat’s vision so the painter could jump down. The cat ran out from underneath the truck when the painter jumped out. The cat then lunged at the man, who struck it once with the bat.

He said the cat was foaming from the mouth throughout the hour-long ordeal. An animal control officer arrived shortly after and picked up the dead animal, he said. It was taken to a facility in Waycross, where it tested positive Wednesday for rabies, Silbermann said.

“You don’t like to see harm come to an animal, but this was a dangerous situation,” Silbermann said. “Rabies is a deadly disease.”