ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What the papers say – May 20

By The Newsroom
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efx3e_0fkMUujO00

The papers on Friday are consumed by the long-awaited conclusion of the ‘partygate’ saga.

The Guardian and The Independent say there is “fury” after Prime Minister Boris Johnson received just one fine from the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into lockdown-busting parties at the top of Government during the pandemic.

The Daily Telegraph reports Sue Gray, the senior civil servant whose separate report into coronavirus lockdown gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall is expected next week, is demanding for “key players” to be identified after the Met declined to identify anyone in its £460,000 investigation.

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to the PM’s comment in December that “no Covid rules (were) broken”, while the Daily Mail (not shown) leads with the investigation being dubbed a “farcical waste of time”.

The i and Daily Express report Tory MPs are now urging Boris Johnson to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

The EU has blocked the UK from an £81 million science project over the ongoing Brexit row regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to the Financial Times.

Elsewhere, The Sun and Daily Star and Metro lead with the winners of the UK’s biggest Lotto jackpot.

And The Times (not shown) reports doctors are to prescribe insomnia sufferers a self-help app instead of a sleeping pill in a “groundbreaking” NHS scheme.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Three Tory MPs call for Boris Johnson to step down after Gray report

Three Conservative MPs have demanded Boris Johnson’s resignation for the first time following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into Covid-19 breaches inside Downing Street. Tory MPs David Simmonds and John Baron urged the Prime Minister to step down on Thursday, adding their names to the growing discontentment...
POLITICS
newschain

PM should stay on despite Sue Gray report, Scottish Tory leader says

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should stay in post despite Sue Gray’s report. The senior civil servant’s report, released on Wednesday, gave details of gatherings at which officials drank so much they were sick, sang karaoke, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff at a time when millions of people across the country were unable to see friends and family.
POLITICS
newschain

What Sue Gray said about each Downing Street party

The full report into the lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall was published in full on Wednesday. Here is a list of the gatherings Ms Gray investigated and what view the report takes on them. – May 20 2020: Bring Your Own Booze party. An email from the Prime...
U.K.
newschain

‘Laughing at us all’ – How the papers reacted to Sue Gray’s partygate report

The fall out from the publication of Sue Gray’s report into the drinking culture at No 10 that led to lockdown breaches dominated the nation’s front pages on Thursday. As the Prime Minister refused to resign despite accepting the “bitter and painful” conclusions of the partygate inquiry that revealed lurid details, he sought to shift attention to the cost-of-living crisis.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Daily Star#Uk#The Independent#The Metropolitan Police#The Daily Telegraph#The Daily Mirror#Covid#The Daily Mail#Daily Express#Eu#The Financial Times#The Sun#Lotto#Nhs
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS
newschain

Teenager found guilty of murdering 12-year-old Ava White

A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence. He told the court he wanted to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

No 10 prepares for Sue Gray report to be published

No 10 is bracing for the publication of Sue Gray’s full report into Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown. The senior civil servant’s report is expected to be heavily critical of the culture in No 10, which led to the repeated violations of Covid restrictions.
POLITICS
Reuters

Kremlin says West is to blame for Ukraine grain crisis

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said the West only had itself to blame for a brewing food crisis due to problems getting Ukraine's grain out to world markets, demanding the United States and its allies scrap what it cast as illegal sanctions. Besides the death and...
INDUSTRY
newschain

Boris Johnson shifts to cost-of-living crisis response after partygate report

Boris Johnson will try to shift attention to the cost-of-living crisis after the Sue Gray report laid bare the raucous culture of drinking that led to lockdown breaches in Downing Street. The Prime Minister refused to resign despite accepting the “bitter and painful” conclusions of the senior official’s inquiry that...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy