Golden Isles attractions aren't just for tourists

Vacations are a good time when you’re on one, but the preparation and travel part can be a headache for all involved. One solution — cut all that out and explore home in the Golden Isles.

“If folks want to stay home and just enjoy our incredibly beautiful area, there is a tremendous amount to do and see,” said Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau President Scott McQuade. “We are very fortunate that we are able to enjoy our beaches, attractions and activities without booking a hotel or vacation rental.”

There are various means to see the sights around the Isles on land or sea. Trolley tours, dolphin tours, guided kayak, paddle boarding, sailing excursions and guided bicycle tours in downtown Brunswick are just some of the attractions that can help even a longtime local become more familiar with the area.

“I always encourage everyone to get out on the water and see a side of the Golden Isles that most don’t get to experience every day,” McQuade said. “There is a whole other world on water encompassing vast amounts of area and ‘wilderness.’”

There are great fishing charters, dolphin tours, kayak and paddleboard outfitters throughout the Isles. Check with the CVB’s visitor center at 529 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island or visit goldenisles.com for more info.

If staying on dry ground is more your thing, multiple trolley tours of St. Simons Island and bike tours in downtown Brunswick can make you feel like you’ve left the world behind.

“The Golden Isles offers over 30 miles of bike paths between the islands and parts of the mainland,” McQuade said. “Many don’t know that we also have a great bike tour operator now in downtown Brunswick.”

Old Town Bicycle Tours is located behind Silver Bluff Brewery on Newcastle Street, which touches on another unique part of the area: Brunswick’s downtown. Historic homes and buildings fill the commercial district on Newcastle Street and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Every month, the commercial district comes alive during First Friday, says Jennifer Krouse, with the city’s Downtown Development Authority. The streets are closed to vehicle traffic and opened up for pedestrians, lined with tables, food trucks and stall vendors. Every Friday and Saturday, music fills the historic squares as part of the Brunswick Music District program.

On July 4, the city holds its Old Fashioned Fourth of July which includes sack races, water balloon toss, food vendors, free watermelon and, of course, fireworks.

Brunswick’s got plenty more to offer, from the Lover’s Oak to walking tours of historic homes, walking tours at historic Oak Grove Cemetery, garden tours and the new veterans memorial park.

The Old City Hall, which is where the DDA’s office is located, has plenty of resources to start your exploration of the city, along with several artifacts from Brunswick’s past and tours of the historic building itself. The building is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Isles has plenty of history to share that isn’t limited to the city.

“No staycation is complete without visiting Jekyll Island‘s historic district and stepping back in time,” McQuade said. “It is one of our most cherished assets and an amazing place to explore. It is one of the largest historic landmark districts on a barrier island and a great place to leave the world behind.”

Hofwyl Plantation State Park and Fort Frederica National Monument also offer looks back in time to very different eras of the county’s history.

If you’re looking for more wild places, don’t forget the vast amount of parks that are available throughout the entire region from Blythe Island, Altama and Hofwyl Plantations, Jekyll Island and the wilderness that the St. Simons Land Trust has preserved, McQuade said.

Jekyll Island has no shortage of attractions from the popular water park Summer Waves to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, which educates the public and rehabilitates sea turtles to return them to the wild.

Summer Waves recently opened up for its 35th summer season, this time featuring new attractions including the Man O’ War.

Jekyll Island Authority spokesperson Alexa Hawkins says the Man O’ War’s four slides allow for it to accommodate approximately 700 riders per hour, and it takes less than 14 seconds for riders to make it down the slides. She explained that this helps to create shorter lines and a more positive experience for riders.

Other updates to the park include an expansion of the Splash Zone along with a new section of cabanas called the Splash Cabanas. Due to their high demand, this new cabana section gives families their own private space and includes amenities such as ceiling fans, coolers and lounge chairs.

The sea turtle center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and is the state’s only rehabilitation and education center specializing in sea turtles. Tickets range from $8 for kids 12 and under, $10 for 13 and older and $9 for seniors aged 62 and older.

Indoor and outdoor programs are available throughout the year. For more information, visit gstc.jekyllisland.com.

Hotels on the island are also offering specials for locals this summer, Hawkins says.

Hampton Inn & Suites has a 10% off deal for residents of the Golden Isles. Book online to use the discount from standard rates at jekyllislandsuites.hamptoninn.com.

Buying a room for one night at The Westin or the Courtyard/Residence Inn will net locals a 50% discount on a night during the holiday season at the end of this year or the beginning of 2023. Contact The Westin at 912-635-4545 or Courtyard/Residence Inn at 912-635-2416, selection option 0 on your phone’s dial pad when prompted, ask for in-house reservations and mention the offer.

Stay during May through June at the Jekyll Island Club Resort and take advantage of two offers. Booking some weekends this month will net a $75 resort credit. Booking select weekends from June through August will get you a $100 dining credit and two tickets to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. For more information, visit jekyllclub.com.

“Knowing that the tourism economy employees as many as 15,000 locals who have worked so hard to keep us fully operational and lead the nation’s tourism economy, it is important that they also take a break and enjoy what so many travel from afar to appreciate,” McQuade said.

“One thing the last two years have taught us all is that we all need to take an occasional break, and I can’t think of a better place to do that than in the Golden Isles.”