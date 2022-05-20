ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

By Kellie Haulotte
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour matches were announced for next week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. AEW star Frankie Kazarian will return to Impact Wrestling for the first time since July 2021. Kazarian will be facing Chris Sabin. Trey Miguel will face Alex Shelley in an Ultimate X Qualifying Match. During...

