Glouster, OH

Tomcats close season strong

By From staff reports
 5 days ago
Trimble seniors, from left to right, Emily Young, Briana Orsborne, Lexee Fouts, Adelynn Stevens, Riley Campbell and Kylee Dixon won their final home game on Saturday, 4-3, over Federal Hocking.  Photo courtesy of Trimble High School

GLOUSTER — The Trimble softball team finished its season strong, winning the final two makeup games.

The Tomcats started the season 2-9, but rallied to finish 10-11. They were 6-6 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.

The final win was in walk-off fashion, 4-3, on Saturday in Glouster against Federal Hocking.

Trimble trailed 3-2 when Adelynn Stevens opened the seventh inning by running out a single. She scored on Briana Orsborne's hit to tie the game, 3-3.

Freshman Joelle Richards ended the game from there, hitting a double that scored Orsborne for the win.

Richards was also the winning pitcher, striking out six and walking two.

Kylee Dixon was 2 for 3 hitting for triple. Kennedy Kittle hit an RBI double that scored Brandis Bickley in the third inning.

Alexis Wilkes took the loss in the pitching circle for Federal Hocking, striking out eight and walking two.

Makyla Walker was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Federal Hocking (3-16).

Trimble also earned a 14-7 win over Southern last Thursday.

The Tomcats trailed 6-0 after the top of the second but rallied back with three runs in the second, six in the their, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Dixon hit two doubles, with Stevens going 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Orsborne was also 3 for 4, gaining three RBIs. Emily Young was 3 for 4 with two doubles, while Kittle was 3 for 5 with a double. Richards was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Richards also struck out two and walked one in the victory.

