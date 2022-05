A man was struck and killed by a driver who then fled the scene early Tuesday morning in a southwestern Los Angeles County community. Members of the LA County Coroner's office, the medical examiner's office, and CHP officers were on the scene in West Athens just after 6 a.m. The man was killed at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 120th Street around 3 a.m.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO