BLOWING ROCK — One thing was for sure on May 24 at Blowing Rock Country Club for the Coaches Golf Tournament. It was a good day for GPS-outfitted golf balls. Given the conditions, the 124 duffers playing for charity were forgiven for any slow play. After hitting the ball into a dense fog, it was anybody’s guess where the dimple-faced orb came to rest. Unable to see past about 20 feet, a frequent cheer from the wise guys in any given foursome would yell with a laugh from behind the golfer who had just hit the ball, “Right down the middle! Amazing shot! Well done! You might have a hole in one!”

BLOWING ROCK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO