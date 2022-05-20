ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

New Exhibits at the Art Ovation Hotel

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week on May 12th, the Art Ovation Hotel unveiled two new exhibitions, in both the Overture and Crescendo Gallery spaces. The first exhibition, which shows until November, features works from Stephen P. Goodman, a New England-based artist and graphic designer. “Stephen’s works are abstract and truly beautiful. They...

Kayaking and Paddleboarding Now Available at The Bay Park

The Bay Park Conservancy (BPC) proudly announces a community partnership with Ride & Paddle to provide park guests with weekly kayak and paddle board rental opportunities at The Bay Park. The exciting new program brings Ride & Paddle’s ACA-accredited kayak instructors and naturalists to The Bay, providing the community with a new way to explore the flora and fauna of Sarasota’s coastal ecosystems. Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ride & Paddle will be located on-site, equipped with a number of kayak and paddleboard rentals. In addition, Ride & Paddle offers free guided tours through The Bay Park every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
SARASOTA, FL
The Best Restaurants Near University Town Center

8194 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton, (941) 306-5848, dimsumsarasota.com. Bring your sense of adventure with you to dine on “dim sum all day.” With its mind-blowing variety, Dim Sum King (pictured at top) will keep your palate guessing. If you’re new to the dim sum game, rely on your server to be your guide. We love the shu mai and delicate Shanghai-style dumplings. They also offer an extensive menu of larger Chinese meals which are sure to hit the spot, that is if you can tear yourself away from the tempting and colorful dim sum menu.
BRADENTON, FL
SRQ DAILY May 24, 2022

"Beneva is the perfect person to kick off this Broadway Brunch series. June is Pride Month and we want to celebrate our vibrant LGBTQ+ community." - Sharon Carole, co-owner of Bijou Garden CafÃ©. [The Dish] Bust Your Belly with Gary’s Burger at the Rusty Bucket. Happy 20th...
SARASOTA, FL
Community Day School Welcomes New Hebrew and Judaic Studies Educator

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School (CDS) recently welcomed Rinat Heiman as its new Hebrew and Judaic studies instructor. Heiman had previously served in this position at Temple Sinai from 1994 to 2013 and, more recently, as a private bar and bat mitzvah teacher. Beginning as early as 14 months old, all students at CDS are offered classes in both Hebrew and cultural Jewish studies. Heiman is passionate about these studies. She knows that their lessons make a profound difference in students’ lives. As she sees it, these studies are far more than academic knowledge for isolated individuals. They’re teachings in wisdom, which connect each individual to a greater community. Community Day School opened its new campus, with record enrollment, on August 16, 2021. To learn more about Community Day School, visit communityday.org or call (941) 552-2770.
SARASOTA, FL
Small But Mighty Transition Sarasota Rescues 39,000 Pounds Of Produce For Those In Need

Transition Sarasota volunteers with the Suncoast Gleaning Project harvest excess or unwanted produce from local farms for distribution to those in need. During the week of May 16, 2022 this small but mighty group rescued over 39,000 pounds of fresh produce to donate to The Food Bank of Manatee, One More Child, and smaller local organizations supporting those in need. That is 39,000 pounds of produce that was eaten and not left to rot in the field or added to landfill. Leaving a trail of veggies, watermelon, and goodwill throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties, some of the produce was delivered by car to elementary food pantries, a youth shelter, a church food pantry, Unique Unity, and more. We look forward to harvesting more produce later this year during the winter growing season. As the importance of taking care of our environment is now critical, projects such as Transition Sarasota’s Suncoast Gleaning Project will continue to make a difference for community resiliency and sustainability.
SARASOTA, FL
Bust Your Belly with Gary's Burger at the Rusty Bucket

Happy 20th birthday to the Rusty Bucket! What better way is there to celebrate than with a scrumptious stack like the Gary's Belly Buster burger?. Until May 29 at the Sarasota locale, diners are savoring this limited-time milestone special—with its over-easy egg, American cheese, mayonnaise, relish, pickles, lettuce, onions and tomatoes on a sesame seed bun.
SARASOTA, FL
Manatee County developer and landlord buys Sarasota mall for $25.1M

Lakewood Ranch-based Benderson Development, the developer behind The Mall at University Town Center, has bought Crossings at Siesta Key for $25.1 million. The mall, previously known as Westfield Siesta Key and Southgate Mall, is 439,958 square feet and sits on 26.97 acres. Its current list of tenant includes anchors Macy’s and CMX CinéBistro as well as Connors Steak & Seafood, Talbots, LensCrafters, Loft and Chico’s.
SARASOTA, FL
CreArte Latino Cultural Center Awarded Grant from Community Foundation of Sarasota County

CreArte Latino Cultural Center has been selected to receive a $6,900 Community Impact Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. The grant will support funding facilitators for CreArte Latino’s many classes and workshops for adults, children and families. The bilingual arts and education nonprofit serves as a creative hub for the growing Latino/Hispanic communities in Sarasota and Manatee counties. CreArte Latino’s mission is to be a connector between Latinos/Hispanics and the community at large through arts and education opportunities and events. “This empowering grant gives us the opportunity to expand our educational programming and reach more than 200 students,” says Carolina Franco, the artistic director and president of CreArte Latino. She explains that her organization seeks to address a cultural issue that especially affects young people in the surrounding Latino/Hispanic community. “There can be a lack of knowledge about their roots. Children may not speak Spanish and they may have no idea about their culture. We want to bolster their pride and give them a direct experience of their rich heritage. We are deeply grateful to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support us in this important mission.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Receives $2,000,000 Grant in Support of the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion at SMH

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation announced today that Barbara and Gary Rodkin have made a $2 million gift in support of the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion at Sarasota Memorial. The Rodkins’ $2 million donation will be used specifically to support geriatric services at the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion, which is currently under construction on Sarasota Memorial’s Sarasota Campus. The new $71 million pavilion is slated to open in 2023 replacing Sarasota Memorial’s Bayside Center for Behavioral Health with a modern facility that enhances, expands and centralizes care for people affected by mental and behavioral health challenges. The Rodkin’s interest in the geriatric services at the pavilion arose from personal experience. “In his 90s, my father had mental and physical issues, and it was extremely difficult to connect the dots and get the right people to get us the help that was needed,” says Gary. “There was no coordinated care and it really pointed out how much improvement the whole geriatric system needed.”
SARASOTA, FL
Despite some concerns, hotel proposed for Sponge Docks advances

TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Planning and Zoning Board has approved a conditional-use application in the first step toward allowing construction of a hotel in the Sponge Docks area. Following the 6-1 vote on May 16, the application was set for City Commission review at its May 24...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Ringling Brothers’ Winter Quarters Shamefully Evicted by Sarasota County Commissioners (Part 3 of 4)

If you missed part one, get caught up HERE. If you missed part two, get caught up HERE. Circus fans may never know the real scoop, or what went on behind the scenes. Arthur Concello, a former innovative trapeze star, then executive director of the circus said at the time, “I personally like Sarasota, but, some of the stockholders have been getting the feeling that Sarasota doesn’t want us here.” [1]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Central Florida's complete guide to Storm Season 2022

From supply kits and home insurance to storm tracking and power crew training, preparing for the Atlantic Hurricane season can feel like a herculean task. But local officials say they're ready for whatever may come our way, and Spectrum News 13 has everything you need to know to stay safe.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle Boarding

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle BoardingMGN. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
FLORIDA STATE

