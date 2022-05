A yearslong campaign to establish nonstop flight service between Hartford and Jamaica has received a boost in the new state budget. The state Department of Economic and Community Development is receiving up to $2 million to support the establishment of direct flights to Jamaica. A spokesman for DECD said the money can be used to incentivize an airline to develop a route between Connecticut and the island but cautioned that it’s still too early to say how the funding will be spent.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO