Severe Weather Statement issued for Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jones; Onslow The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jones County in eastern North Carolina Northern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Petersburg, or 8 miles north of Half Moon, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Richlands, Maysville, Comfort, Belgrade, Petersburg, Richlands South, Deppe, Loco VFD and Trenton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JONES COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO