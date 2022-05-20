ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wake by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 23:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jones, Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jones; Onslow The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jones County in eastern North Carolina Northern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Petersburg, or 8 miles north of Half Moon, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Richlands, Maysville, Comfort, Belgrade, Petersburg, Richlands South, Deppe, Loco VFD and Trenton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JONES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Orange, Person by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 15:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alamance; Orange; Person The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alamance County in central North Carolina Western Person County in central North Carolina Northern Orange County in central North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 312 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mebane, or near Graham, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mebane around 315 PM EDT. Hillsborough around 340 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Carr, Efland, Alamance, Eno River State Park and Lake Burlington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Davidson, Montgomery, Randolph, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Davidson; Montgomery; Randolph; Stanly A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND NORTHEASTERN STANLY COUNTIES At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Plyler, or near Albemarle, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Badin Lake around 220 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Newsom, Pinehaven Marina, Eldorado, Badin and Fish Tales Marina. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Hoke; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Scotland The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Moore County in central North Carolina Scotland County in central North Carolina Southeastern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Eastern Richmond County in central North Carolina Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles south of Biscoe to near Hamlet to near Cheraw State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Southern Pines, Rockingham, Raeford, Carthage, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, Maxton and Hoffman. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Morrisville, NC
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Siler City, NC
City
Pittsboro, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax; Nash The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Nash County in central North Carolina Northwestern Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Louisburg to 8 miles southwest of Nashville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids, Nashville, Halifax, Dortches, Red Oak, Enfield, Weldon, Spring Hope and Whitakers. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Davidson, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chatham; Davidson; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moore County in central North Carolina Davidson County in central North Carolina Eastern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina Western Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of High Rock Lake to 7 miles east of Badin Lake to 10 miles south of Troy, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Point, Asheboro, Lexington, Randleman, Siler City, North Carolina Zoo, Thomasville, Biscoe, Goldston and Seagrove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craven, Jones, Lenoir, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Craven; Jones; Lenoir; Pitt The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Jones County in eastern North Carolina Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Craven County in eastern North Carolina South central Pitt County in eastern North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deep Run, or near Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kinston, Grifton, Deep Run, Fort Barnwell, Dawson, Graingers, Wyse Fork, Kinston Regional Jetport, Dover, Sandy Bottom and Cove City. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy