Bingham County, ID

VanOrden, Jackson, Roberts take primary wins

By LOGAN RAMSEY lramsey@bcchron.com
Post Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results have been reported for the Idaho primary elections, and the candidates will now begin campaigning for the general election which will take place on Nov. 8. The unofficial results of the election for Bingham County were fully counted around midnight Wednesday. In the elections for Bingham County...

Post Register

In Brief

In recognizing the Memorial Day Holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the June 1 edition. Deadline for the Star Plus will be 4 p.m. on May 25. For The Jefferson Star, all legal and classified ads and editorial content will also be due at 10 a.m. on May 26. The Jefferson Star Office will be closed on Monday, May 30.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

City of Idaho Falls flying flags at half-staff to honor former mayor

The city of Idaho Falls is flying flags at half-staff through Friday in recognition of former Mayor Jared Fuhriman, who died Sunday at the age of 60. The city announced Tuesday that Gov. Brad Little extended the authorization for the city to fly flags at half-staff from Tuesday to Friday, the day of Fuhriman’s memorial service.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Remembering Fuhriman's impact on the city of Idaho Falls

Jared Fuhriman, the longtime Idaho Falls police officer and former two-term mayor who died Sunday at age 60 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, is being honored this week by the city flying flags at half-mast. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, at the Idaho...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Rigby senior first in state to earn two Seals of Biliteracy

A Rigby High School senior made state history this year, by earning two separate Seals of Biliteracy; the first student to accomplish this since the Seal of Biliteracy program was implemented last year. Kate Darrington, according to Jefferson Joint School District #251 ESL Coordinator Todd Zollinger, is a native English...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

US releases environmental study about new Idaho test reactor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released an environmental study for a proposed nuclear test reactor to be built in eastern Idaho that backers say is needed to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. The U.S. Department of Energy...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Former officer sues Chief Tower and City of Rigby

The Lawsuit against the City of Rigby and Police Chief Samuel Tower by former Rigby Police Officer Alfred Hannabach for retaliation and defamation reached a settlement on May 6, 2022. The City of Rigby, through their attorneys, made an offer of judgement to Hannabach in the amount of $50,000, which he accepted.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Wallace, Larry

Larry Frederick Wallace, 67, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 21, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Teton Cancer Institute and One Source Health and Hospice. The family would like to give special thanks to Tausha Young for going above and beyond in the great care she gave to Larry. Larry was born December 5, 1954, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Owen Butler Wallace and Berta Fuller Schroegenauer Wallace. He attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. He also attended ISU. Larry owned and operated a cab company. He was a member of the Lutheran church. He enjoyed watching football, playing his electronic football and playing Texas hold 'em poker games. Larry is survived by his life partner, Wendy Wallace of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Benjamin (Kara) Wallace of Kennewick, WA, and Travis (Christine) Wallace of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Sara (Jeremy) Pierce of Bothell, WA; brothers, Kevin (Valerie) Wallace of Henderson, NV, Paul (Shay) Wallace of Provo, UT, brother, Mike Wallace of Idaho Falls, ID, sister, Dorothy (Chandler) Holbrook of Layton, UT; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Cameron Wallace. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Larry 12/5/1954 - 5/21/2022Frederick Wallace.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Congestion at Jefferson County Lake spurs waste and traffic concerns

High traffic volumes at Jefferson County Lake have caused Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames to look into widening the road leading into the lake and acquiring two more vaulted bathrooms in the park. Eames approached the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on May 16 to request permission to begin...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Holyoak, Katherine

Kathrine McRae Holyoak always appreciated the significance of small things: sending special clock wishes (11:11, 12:34, etc.), dedicating ocean waves to loved ones, and planning April Fools pranks. Her eight consecutive News Year's resolutions to learn geography and stop swearing were entirely unsuccessful. She was unlike anyone else; funny to the point of irreverence and spiritual like you can't believe. Kathrine passed away at home in Rexburg on May 19, 2022. She was born in Jackson, Wyoming on May 31, 1966, to Nancy and Rulon McRae. She graduated from Ricks College and Cabrillo College (CA) and then worked for over 30 years as a dental hygienist. She and Alan were married in the Oakland, California, Temple, and she served consistently in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including as a Pathway Missionary. A visitation and memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 25th at the Rexburg East Stake Center (387 S. 4th E. Rexburg, ID). Visitation from 11:30-12:45 and memorial service from 1- 2. Kathrine is survived by her husband, Alan Holyoak; children, Lindsey Foster (Jacob), Grant Holyoak (Morgann), Matt Holyoak (Tessa), and Emily Lawrence (Nathan); five grandchildren; and siblings Kathleen Durrant (Scott), Kirk McRae (Natalie), Samuel McRae, and Amy Barton (Joe). Many other family members through blood, marriage, and choice also look forward to being reunited with her. These relationships and connections meant everything to Kathrine. You were most likely to find her basking in the sun, biking, running, drinking soda, and gathering with friends. She was passionate about education and served on her local school and library boards, as well as in her Church community. If you would like to honor her memory, head to Sonic and order a "Chocolate Sunshine": Diet Dr. Pepper, with cherry and chocolate add-ins. Stir well. Katherine 5/31/1966 - 5/19/2022McRae Holyoak.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Sandy Downs among locations for District 93 graduations

Hillcrest High School is taking its 2022 graduation ceremony miles away from campus. The Bonneville Joint School District 93 school will hold graduation at Sandy Downs Arena. The arena is home to the War Bonnet Roundup, the annual rodeo in Idaho Falls that draws crowds from across the nation. Other events at Sandy Downs include concerts, horse races and now graduation ceremonies.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Two water services repairs underway in Idaho Falls

The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing two leaking waterlines over the next 24 hours. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Water service interruptions are anticipated for both repairs. Impacted residences and businesses in the area will be notified prior to...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Graduates, mount up! Seniors reach the end of their high school trail

DAYTON — Three 2022 seniors started their final day of school on May 19 with a stroll through West Side High School on horseback. Ryker Love and his friend Colby Bowles started the tradition of riding their horses to school on the last day of the school year four years ago, and friends have joined in. Love’s father, Gene, has obliged the tradition with complimentary pickup of the horses once the boys reach school.
DAYTON, ID
Post Register

Crime Log

Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Feb. 17 to Feb. 22. Feb. 17. 12:14 a.m. A 2004 maroon grand Toyota Prius will be...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Bonneville Sheriff's Office investigates homicide near Ririe

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the homicide of Morey P. Pelton, a 36 year-old male from Jefferson County. According to a release from BCSO, Bonneville County dispatch first received a report of what appeared to be a deceased person in the parking lot of the Lane Clark Hill Rest area near Ririe at 6:30 a.m on May 13.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Man arrested for trafficking meth in Idaho Falls

Detectives with the Bonneville County Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant this afternoon at a residence in the 1100 E. block of 1st St. as part of an ongoing investigation. As Deputies arrived, they located 43 year old Jason L. Gneiting and detained him. During a search of the residence Deputies seized approximately 15 lbs of Methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Gneiting was then transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Felony Drug Trafficking and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot boys soar at 4A state track and field

BOISE – At the 4A state track and field championships, there was little doubt as to who the state champion team was going to be. Bishop Kelly was simply too strong in too many events and had more depth than anyone else in the field and they were able to stroll home as the team champions.
BOISE, ID

