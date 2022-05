The blue-ribbon commission studying Indiana’s public health infrastructure plans to issue its recommendations in July, but it’s offering a general idea of the price tag:. Combined state and local public health funding in Indiana is the 14th-lowest in the country. The commission appointed by Governor Holcomb last year wants to raise that at least to the national average per person. That translates to another 240-million dollars. And Indiana Department of Health chief of staff Shane Hatchett says that’s just for foundational services like immunizations, not other big-ticket items under discussion such as hiring more school nurses or improving access to paramedics.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO