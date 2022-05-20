Indiana average price for gas now tops $4.60 per gallon

INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have risen 18.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.59 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 68.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.67 a...
Indiana residents will pay slightly less in gasoline taxes next month, but don't expect them to break out the party hats. Overall gas taxes will only nudge down 0.1 cents -- to 74.4 cents a gallon in...
Indiana has a few places where you can float all day down a river that you have got to try at least once!. While you can float down any lazy river at a water park, nothing quite beats floating down an actual river and soaking in Mother Nature! If you have never gone on a river floating trip before, you're missing out! There's something about kicking back on an inner tube, sipping an ice-cold beer, and floating all day on the water that screams "my kind of trip". It's not only relaxing, but it's fun at the same time. I highly recommend it.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Several Meijer stores throughout Indiana are experiencing technical difficulties with their credit/debit card readers. A Meijer representative reported that all stores are experiencing issues with processing card payments. They also said Meijer’s IT department is currently working to resolve the issue, but did not say...
Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler, has selected Kokomo, Indiana, as the site for its next electric vehicle battery factory. The plant will be built in partnership with South Korea’s Samsung SDI, a leading EV battery maker. The companies made the announcement Tuesday alongside Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and several other local officials in Kokomo.
INDIANAPOLIS — If you shopped at any one of the 41 Meijers across Indiana over the weekend, you’ll want to check your bank statement. A system error charged customers for items they did not purchase. “Our understanding is numerous retailers were affected,” the company said in a statement...
INDIANAPOLIS — As Statehouse Democrats continue their push to suspend state taxes on gasoline for at least three months, Gov. Eric Holcomb still won’t say whether he plans to call lawmakers back into session to consider the idea. Hoosiers are paying more in state taxes at the pump than ever before at 56.1 cents per gallon. […]
When the winner of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 crosses the yard of bricks to complete his 200th lap at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and pulls into Victory Circle, he will be greeted immediately by Tim Haynes and an ice-cold bottle of milk. Tim has been chosen by...
Indiana ranks seventh highest in the nation for hospital costs, according to a recently released study from the RAND Corporation. The RAND 4.0 study, conducted by the nonprofit public policy research organization, shows Hoosiers paid hospitals nearly 300 percent more than what Medicare would pay for the same services. The...
(STACKER) — After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around […]
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great American restaurants in the state of Indiana, you might want to consider the following restaurants.
An Indiana man was arrested for OVI Monday evening around 6 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in Russells Point on Main Street near McDonald's when they observed a vehicle make an abrupt turn and fail to use a turn signal. The vehicle then pulled...
Indiana farmers are quickly catching up on planting progress across the state. So far in Indiana, 64 percent of the expected corn crop has been planted according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, May 22, 2022. That’s a jump from 40 percent the week before.
Even though corn and soybean planting has been behind schedule throughout the spring, emerged crops are showing promise. Jason Harmon is a DeKalb as grow technical agronomist covering northern Indiana who says certain geographies have better stands than others. Soil types are a primary factor. “We had some progress toward...
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) will be shutting down parts of roads due to motorcyclists. On May 24, police will be shutting down portions of US 41 near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US 41 while hundreds of motorcyclists stop at Love’s Truck Stop at US 41 and Warrenton Road. […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple counties and cities across Indiana have been affected by storm damage overnight. This includes Edinburg, Franklin, Bedford, and Bartholomew County. Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. Police are responding to several weather-related calls. Several homes and trailer parks were affected in...
INDIANAPOLIS -On Sunday the National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Saturday the 21st. The survey concluded that three tornadoes occurred south of Indianapolis that afternoon. Quick information on the tornadoes Three weak tornadoes total 3:40PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Brown County 3:48PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Johnson County […]
An Indiana Conservation Officer saved a mans life after he was thrown from his boat on Mississinewa Lake Thursday in central Indiana. Officer Hunter Law was patrolling the lake around 10:25 a.m. when he heard a boat engine rev up and then die according to a press release for Indiana DNR Law Enforcement.
STATEWIDE–There is a chance for isolated severe storms across Indiana on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The biggest things to watch out for are damaging winds, heavy rain at times, and lightning. “The chances of rain and thunderstorms are supposed to increase throughout the day on Wednesday....
