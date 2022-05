MARRERO, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred tonight in Marrero. Just before 8 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard. in reference to gunshots. Additional calls were received that a victim was shot at the location. Deputies located a male victim in front of a residence in that area, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, it appears the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Rue Louis Phillippe.

