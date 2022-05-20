Rider injured in motorcycle crash at 82nd & York

LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department provided new information on the pursuit that ended in a fatal crash May 16 when Jimmy Lopez, 29, died in a head-on collision on the 100 block of Parkway Drive. The situation started when an officer was on her way home. She noticed Lopez driving on the opposite side of the road. She then […]

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO