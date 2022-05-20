ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Rider injured in motorcycle crash at 82nd & York

By KCBD Staff
fox34.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcycle crash in South Lubbock sent one...

www.fox34.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

3-year-old in critical condition following shooting

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — Sheriff's deputies in Lea County are investigating after a 3-year-old was shot. The Lea County Sheriff's Office said they were called on Friday to the 3000 block of Stanolind Road in Hobbs for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they said they found a 3-year-old...
LEA COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Lubbock, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
fox34.com

19-year-old killed in Seagraves plane crash

SEAGRAVES, Texas (KCBD) - A 19-year-old from Loop, Texas, died after crashing a plane near Seagraves Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before Noon, 3.5 miles southwest of Seagraves. Department of Public Safety officials say Ronald Wiebe was the pilot. A farmer found the crashed plane in his field between...
SEAGRAVES, TX
fox34.com

South Lubbock intersections reopened after heavy rainfall forces closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roadways and intersections have been reopened, according to emergency officials, after flooding from heavy rainfall shut down vehicles and forced streets to close from 114th to 130th Streets, on Quaker, Indiana and University Avenues. The Lubbock Police Department asked drivers to avoid a large portion of...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Teenager dies after being struck by vehicle on 50th Street Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday evening collision in Central Lubbock that left a 14-year-old dead. Officers were called to the 1900 block of 50th Street at...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Kcbd
abc7amarillo.com

Drive-by shooting breaks up Sweet 16 party in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A drive-by shooting broke up a Sweet 16 party in Randall County. According to the Randall County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 12:55 a.m. in the 12000 block of Lazy 2 Road. Deputies responded and found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds and...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox34.com

Grand jury charges Licona in May 2 attempted kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man punched in the face by a Lubbock mother while allegedly trying to kidnap her 4-year-old has been formally charged by a grand jury. Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona, 29, has been indicted by a jury, charged with attempt to commit aggravated kidnapping in the May 2 incident.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Drying Out, Heating Up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following a widespread soaking over the past two days, the KCBD viewing area will be drying out and heating up heading into the Memorial Day Weekend. I’ve added rainfall reports to the end of this post. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

38 businesses invested $24M in two years for Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thirty-eight local businesses participated in Market Lubbock’s downtown grant program in the past two years, and the organization says those businesses collectively invested $24,197,172 to revitalize the spaces for their businesses. “Each investment continues to improve buildings making it possible for new residences, restaurants, headquarters,...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock-Cooper, Lubbock ISD and Frenship release joint statement about Uvalde school shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Joint statement from Frenship ISD, Lubbock ISD, and Lubbock-Cooper ISD regarding Uvalde CISD tragedy. The Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD, and Lubbock-Cooper ISD communities are devastated and heartbroken by the news of yesterday’s tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. We mourn alongside Uvalde CISD and families, students, and school professionals worldwide.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Three tornadoes confirmed on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A better look at damage across the South Plains is expected later today after severe weather Monday night. The storms produced at least three tornadoes, including a wedge tornado caught on cell phone video near Morton. Fortunately, the tornadoes did not hit any towns. There were...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy