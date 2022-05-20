Rider injured in motorcycle crash at 82nd & York

LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department provided new information on the pursuit that ended in a fatal crash May 16 when Jimmy Lopez, 29, died in a head-on collision on the 100 block of Parkway Drive. The situation started when an officer was on her way home. She noticed Lopez driving on the opposite side of the road. She then […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Lubbock man died Tuesday when a Peterbilt truck he was driving rolled on Highway 84. According to the Department of Public Safety, water on the roadway played a factor in the crash. DPS reports the crash happened at 6:29, Tuesday evening on Hwy. 84 (Clovis...
SHALLOWATER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said Abraham Herrera, 48, of Lubbock, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash along Highway 84 northwest of Shallowater. DPS said Herrera was driving east near the roadside park when “due to inclement weather and water on the roadway” he lost control of his […]
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — Sheriff's deputies in Lea County are investigating after a 3-year-old was shot. The Lea County Sheriff's Office said they were called on Friday to the 3000 block of Stanolind Road in Hobbs for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they said they found a 3-year-old...
SEAGRAVES, Texas (KCBD) - A 19-year-old from Loop, Texas, died after crashing a plane near Seagraves Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before Noon, 3.5 miles southwest of Seagraves. Department of Public Safety officials say Ronald Wiebe was the pilot. A farmer found the crashed plane in his field between...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roadways and intersections have been reopened, according to emergency officials, after flooding from heavy rainfall shut down vehicles and forced streets to close from 114th to 130th Streets, on Quaker, Indiana and University Avenues. The Lubbock Police Department asked drivers to avoid a large portion of...
FRIONA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday that Friona ISD teacher and coach Adilene Adame, 27, was one of the two people found dead in Castro County on Saturday morning. DPS identified 37-year-old Osiel Rodriguez as the other individual. “It is with a heavy and loving heart that we welcome our […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday evening collision in Central Lubbock that left a 14-year-old dead. Officers were called to the 1900 block of 50th Street at...
CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Rangers are investigating after two people were found dead in Castro County. According to Texas DPS, the bodies were found after 10 a.m. off of FM 1057, just east of Friona. DPS said they are a 37-year-old Dimmitt man and a 27-year-old Friona woman. An autopsy has been […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded Saturday morning to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue. LPD was called at 1:44 a.m. for reports of a hit-and-run in a parking lot involving a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was seriously injured. Other details have not yet been released.
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is injured in what the Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is calling a possible drive-by shooting in rural Randall County. It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 12000 block of Lazy Two Rd. According to RCSO, deputies responded and found a juvenile who had been shot. They […]
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A drive-by shooting broke up a Sweet 16 party in Randall County. According to the Randall County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 12:55 a.m. in the 12000 block of Lazy 2 Road. Deputies responded and found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds and...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man punched in the face by a Lubbock mother while allegedly trying to kidnap her 4-year-old has been formally charged by a grand jury. Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona, 29, has been indicted by a jury, charged with attempt to commit aggravated kidnapping in the May 2 incident.
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Family and friends identified one of the two people found dead Saturday in Castro County. Adilene Adame, 27, from Friona, and a 37-year-old Dimmit man were found dead around 10:15 a.m. Saturday near FM 1057 and FM 2397. The Castro County Sheriff's Office called the...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following a widespread soaking over the past two days, the KCBD viewing area will be drying out and heating up heading into the Memorial Day Weekend. I’ve added rainfall reports to the end of this post. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures...
A massive tornado maybe a mile wide touched down in far west Texas last night. The twister near Morton in Cochran County was tracked for miles by amateur storm-chasers who posted numerous photos and videos on social media.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thirty-eight local businesses participated in Market Lubbock’s downtown grant program in the past two years, and the organization says those businesses collectively invested $24,197,172 to revitalize the spaces for their businesses. “Each investment continues to improve buildings making it possible for new residences, restaurants, headquarters,...
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Joint statement from Frenship ISD, Lubbock ISD, and Lubbock-Cooper ISD regarding Uvalde CISD tragedy. The Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD, and Lubbock-Cooper ISD communities are devastated and heartbroken by the news of yesterday’s tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. We mourn alongside Uvalde CISD and families, students, and school professionals worldwide.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A better look at damage across the South Plains is expected later today after severe weather Monday night. The storms produced at least three tornadoes, including a wedge tornado caught on cell phone video near Morton. Fortunately, the tornadoes did not hit any towns. There were...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an article published today in the Kansas City Star, Chief Mitchell is on a list of candidates of early contenders for the Chief of Police position in Kansas City. The article states it could be up to a year before the position is filled, but...
