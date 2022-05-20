ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

West Kensington

By Vanessa Ague
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Memory, place, and the ways they intertwine are recurring themes in Mary Lattimore's music. The harpist's titles often allude to the places she holds dear, like Wawa, a mid-Atlantic convenience store chain known for its cheap hoagies. "I've always loved romantic melancholia in music," she told 15 Questions, pinpointing her favorite...

pitchfork.com

Pitchfork

"Angel of Business"

Grace Ives specializes in building pop structures and then removing the piece that makes them stand up straight. Her synth-pop songs hop at odd angles, describing familiar trajectories with an unfamiliar gait—she can make a song about watching someone from afar sound unique. Janky Star, the name she's chosen for her upcoming album, suggests this impression is intentional. The synths and patchy rhythms on her latest single, "Angel of Business," punch straight out from the track, a series of middleweight jabs that land with surprising force. There's a "you" in the lyrics—it might be Ives, a wayward friend, or a lover. But the chorus—"I think about you on the floor with your petticoat/You could really have the world, fix your appetite"—rings both affectionate and exasperated. It feels handwritten.
Pitchfork

I'm the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971

Imagine the women in Norma Tanega's songs with arms interlocked, braced against the chill of a Manhattan winter, queering the sleeve of The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan. The singer-songwriter of the 1966 semi-hit "Walkin' My Cat Named Dog" presented a vision as rounded as Dylan's or Aretha Franklin's: self-mockery as self-reliance; folk music verities shorn of messianism and topicality; lesbian and none too oblique about it. Collecting two studio LPs with another album's worth of unreleased material, I'm the Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971 marks the first meticulous appraisal this multimedia threat has earned, and it's a good one—the collection argues for an artist who could've been major had her label known what to do with her, and had she taken the arc of a career more seriously than she took her independence.
Pitchfork

New David Bowie Film Moonage Daydream Gets First Trailer: Watch

The first trailer for Moonage Daydream, a new film about David Bowie that is neither biopic nor documentary, is here. Footage shows Bowie emerging on-stage in the Ziggy Stardust era, before a Bowie voiceover recites a passage from Mr. Rice's Secret, a film in which he starred in 1998: "It's what you do in life that's important, not how much time you have," he says over rousing music. Watch the trailer for the "cinematic odyssey" below.
Pitchfork

"This Hell"

At the beginning of her new song "This Hell," Rina Sawayama recalls seeing a religious poster condemning so-called sinners for their identities. She rebukes the hateful messaging with an eye roll—"Don't know what I did but they seem pretty mad about it"—pulls her chosen family closer, and offers affirmation: "This hell is better with you."
Pitchfork

5 Takeaways from Harry Styles New Album, Harry's House

Three years after Fine Line, a new Harry Styles era arrives with open arms. In March, Styles announced his forthcoming third album, Harry's House. The record is seemingly named after the Joni Mitchell song "Harry's House / Centerpiece" off 1975's The Hissing of Summer Lawns; Styles is an avid Joni Mitchell fan who once tracked down her dulcimer maker, and after the announcement, Mitchell's official Twitter account wrote "love the title" to Styles. Since then, Styles has headlined two nights at Coachella, but has otherwise stayed relatively quiet. Only one single was released in anticipation of the album, the synth pop Tiktok hit "As It Was," which boasts an ambitious video. The album itself is similarly low-key, with Styles celebrating all things domestic across 13 breezy tracks.
Pitchfork

Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky

If it helps anyone distinguish Porridge Radio among the UK's thriving nation-state of young, verbose, and ambitious post-punk bands, Dana Margolin would prefer if you compared them to nu-metal or emo: "They're as cringe as me," she jokes in a press release. Whereas their peers emote through cryptic metaphors, wry wordplay, dense allusions, or deadpan humor, Porridge Radio revel in being the kind of people who dream of showing up to your birthday party just to scream "I don't want to be loved" over and over again. Breathlessly titled like an early Bright Eyes deep cut, Porridge Radio's third album Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky honors Margolin's self-appraisal: an inversion of teen-pop that doesn't engage in time travel so much as allow adult listeners to keep their most immediate and mortifying mindsets close at hand. If they could write uplifting, emotionally mature love songs, I'm not sure they would.
Pitchfork

Beck, Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and More Join Birdsong-Inspired Compilation

Animal Collective, Jeff Tweedy, Karen O, Kamasi Washington, and Nick Cave & Warren Ellis are among the more than 200 contributors to a forthcoming compilation inspired by birdsong. For the Birds: The Birdsong Project will arrive in five monthly stages through September, with the first volume landing in full today. Randall Poster produced the full collection, and Lee Ranaldo is one of the set's other executive producers. All proceeds from The Birdsong Project will benefit the National Audubon Society. Listen to For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, Vol. I, and watch videos for a few tracks from For the Birds, below.
Pitchfork

The Echoing Shell

Dean Spunt and John Wiese have spent their careers pushing and prodding at punk music from different angles. As one half of No Age, Spunt imbues old-school punk rock with the sublime, layering his Ramones-y songs with shimmering walls of distortion until they become heavenly, larger-than-life anthems. Wiese takes an uglier path, creating harsh noise under his own name and churning out teeth-gnashing grindcore with his shapeshifting group Sissy Spacek. Though their approaches may differ, both artists have found invigorating ways to toy with the limits of their genres, reconfiguring them into beautiful, bizarre new shapes and becoming godfathers of L.A. DIY in the process.
Pitchfork

Listen to DaBoii's "Real Boii": The Ones

SOB x RBE falling apart was a bummer. From 2016 to 2018, the Vallejo, California group went on an unbelievable run of singles and mixtapes, merging the classic kinetic Bay Area bounce with a Doughboyz Cashout-like chemistry. Though they've all gone on to do good things separately, Can't Tame Us, the latest solo tape from DaBoii proves he was always the crew's engine. Since the days when DaBoii sparked "Calvin Cambridge" with "Bitch I'm DaBoii, who the fuck is you nigga?" he's had a knack for energetic takeoffs, and the opener "Real Boii" will have you hooked from the opening line: "First off it's SOB up in this bitch/Give a fuck who up in there because nigga we up in this bitch." From there, he rides a smooth piano-driven beat with propulsive drums and background noise that softly vibrates like wind chimes. The rest of the tape is full of memorable moments, heavy on guest spots from other Cali rappers. That SOB x RBE era is longgone, but DaBoii is still thriving anyway.
Pitchfork

How NFTs Are Shaping the Way Music Sounds

By now, you would be forgiven for being skeptical of, if not outright exhausted by, the entire concept of NFTs, the cryptocurrency-adjacent digital vouchers that took over the art world last year and quickly infiltrated the music industry. In March 2021, the album heralded as the first to be released as a non-fungible token was Kings of Leon's barrel-scraping When You See Yourself—and people who bought the shiny new digital widget got their actual copies of the record as, guess what, old-fashioned MP3s and vinyl records. Snoop Dogg announced that his newly acquired Death Row Records, a hip-hop brand venerable enough for the Super Bowl halftime show, would become the first NFT label. Ozzy Ozbourne fans bought CryptoBatz NFTs, only for hackers to take a bite out of them; Mr. Baby Got Back himself, Sir Mix-A-Lot, even released a series of Bit Butts NFTs, to benefit—no kidding—colorectal cancer awareness.
Pitchfork

Listen to kwes e's "crocodile tears": The Ones

"crocodile tears" by kwes e, a 21-year-old rapper from Canterbury, England has all the elements of a Drain Gang hit: dissociative vocals, fractal drums, and deep-felt melancholy. To impress the object of his affection, kwes e talks about obtaining fancy clothes–a Prada suit is mentioned along with the Lacoste gear that gives the song its winking title. kwes e gives the sad boy warble his own spin, blending the hopeful brags ("I just got some money it's for me and it's for only you") with comic asides ("Were you loving me because I got designer on my crotch?") in an altered falsetto. By the end of the song, his voice is drowned in static, and everything goes quiet.
Pitchfork

Two Shell Share Video for New Song "Pods": Watch

Two Shell is a London dance music and hyperpop duo who released the new single "Home" earlier this year. Today, they've returned with a music video for the new single "Pod" that features the duo. Watch it below. The new song was released via Two...
Pitchfork

Nervous at Night

At 22, Pasadena songwriter Charlie Hickey sits astride the chain-link fence between youth and adulthood. His debut EP, Count the Stairs—released on Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory imprint—positioned him as the next existential soft-rock wunderkind in the Bridgers family tree, not far from regular collaborators Christian Lee Hutson and Harrison Whitford. But Hickey forgoes their gritty melancholy: Nervous at Night, his debut full-length, lingers in the occasionally too-twee space between bedroom and pop as he navigates the travails of growing up.
Pitchfork

Carry Me Home

By the summer of 2011, both Mavis Staples and Levon Helm—dual icons of the '70s then newly in their 70s—were basking in late-career renaissances. Staples had inked a deal with the label Anti- less than a decade earlier, launching a formidable run of records that funneled her gospel origins, soul might, and status as a civil rights mainstay into singular hour-long sermons. You Are Not Alone, her Jeff Tweedy-produced triumph, had just introduced her to a new generation. And Helm, a decade after a throat-cancer diagnosis, had regained control of his gritty Southern warble to make two occasionally great records that corralled his Arkansas upbringing and broad rock experience. After the post-millennial folk revival, Helm felt like a hero returning to claim his status. So when the old friends reunited at Helm's place in Woodstock in May 2011 to rehearse and perform, the premise was clear—they had made it separately, but they were here to celebrate together.
Pitchfork

Gia Coppola to Direct Boy Band Documentary Superfans: Screaming. Crying. Throwing Up.

Gia Coppola is set to direct a forthcoming documentary titled Superfans: Screaming. Crying. Throwing Up., as Deadline reports. The project is based on the 2020 book Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands From NKOTB to BTS by journalist and Pitchfork contributor Maria Sherman. Coppola will co-produce the project along with Jason Bateman's production company Aggregate Films.
Pitchfork

Santigold Shares Video for New Song "High Priestess": Watch

I had started working on this beat and I didn
Pitchfork

Marina Herlop Shares New Video for “Abans Abans”: Watch

Barcelona-based experimental artist Marina Herlop has shared a new video for the song “Abans Abans.” The single is from her new album, Pripyat, out today (May 20) via Pan. Directed by Invernomuto, the clip finds the singer and composer exploring a cave, encountering a trio of llamas, and more. Check it out in full below.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

