Montesano, WA

Montesano’s Pierce twins named co-league MVPs

By Ryan Sparks
The Daily World
 6 days ago
DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano senior pitcher/infielder Isaac Pierce was named Co-MVP of the 1A Evergreen League after helping lead the Bulldogs to a league championship.

Montesano seniors Isaiah and Isaac Pierce could hit, field, run and pitch.

After leading Montesano to a league title this season, the do-it-all twins were named Co-Most Valuable Players as the 1A Evergreen League announced its all-league team for the 2022 season.

In the Bulldogs’ 15 league games this season, Isaiah Pierce hit .345 with five doubles and 12 RBI while Isaac Pierce batted .312 with 14 RBI and a pair of home runs for 11-4 Montesano.

On the mound, the brothers were equally as impressive. Isaiah went 3-1 in league with a 1.17 ERA while Isaac was 2-0 with a 3.50 ERA.

Montesano had several additional athletes named to the league’s First Team.

Shortstop Bode Poler was named to the top squad as an infielder with Kaleb Ames making First Team as an outfielder.

Monte’s Cam Taylor (pitcher) and Jackson Busz (utility) also earned First Team honors.

Elma also had several players named First Team, with Grant Vessey (infield), JT Tiffany (infield), Blake Corr (infield) and Gibson Cain (outfield) all earned a First Team nod.

The full all-league list is as follows:

PHOTO BY SHAWN DONNELLY Montesano senior pitcher/infielder Isaiah Pierce was named Co-MVP of the 1A Evergreen League after helping lead the Bulldogs to a league championship.

1A Evergreen All-League Baseball Team

Co-MVPs — Isaiah Pierce, sr., Montesano; Isaac Pierce, sr., Montesano

Coach Of The Year — Ryan Schlesser, Tenino

First Team

Catcher — Austin Gonia, fr., Tenino.

Designated Hitter — Kellan Knox, soph., Tenino.

Infield —Blain Hanly, sr., Eatonville; Jakob Lucht, sr., Eatonville; Blake Corr, jr., Elma; Grant Vessey, soph., Elma; JT Tiffany, sr., Elma; Bode Poler, soph., Montesano; Cody Strawn, soph., Tenino.

Outfield — Tenino; Payton Hanly, jr., Eatonville; Kaleb Ames, jr., Montesano; Will Feltus, fr., Tenino; Gibson Cain, jr., Elma.

Pitchers — Cam Tayor, soph. Montesano; Brody Noonan, jr., Tenino; Ashton Meyer, sr., Eatonville.

Utility — Jackson Busz, jr., Montesano.

Second Team

Brandon Storm, sr., Eatonville; Eastin Wright, soph., Elma; Andrew Sanders, jr., Elma; Zander Jump, soph., Hoquiam; Dominic Standstipher, sr., Hoquiam; Jake Templer, jr., Hoquiam; Josh Wills, jr., Montesano; Denali Harris, jr., Montesano; Easton Snider, jr., Tenino; Mikey Vasser, fr., Tenino.

