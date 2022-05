The 2022 MLB trade deadline has a new date than what most fans have gotten used to seeing. The date of July 31 has been synonymous with the MLB trade deadline although it hasn’t always fallen on this date. June 15 was when the MLB trade deadline took place prior to 1986 and in 2016 it was moved to Aug. 1 because of July 31 falling on a Sunday. Just last year, it took place on July 30 because July 31 was a Saturday.

