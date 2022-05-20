Rider injured in motorcycle crash at 82nd & York

48-year-old Abraham Herrera dead after a rollover crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 48-year-old Abraham Herrera as the man who lost his life following a rollover crash Tuesday evening in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place on Highway 84 at about 6:29 PM [...]
LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department provided new information on the pursuit that ended in a fatal crash May 16 when Jimmy Lopez, 29, died in a head-on collision on the 100 block of Parkway Drive. The situation started when an officer was on her way home. She noticed Lopez driving on the opposite side of the road. She then […]
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant after being accused of injuring the officer with a vehicle on Sunday morning. At 1:20 a.m., Plainview police officers were called to the 1100 block of Ennis Street in Plainview with reports...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Lubbock man died Tuesday when a Peterbilt truck he was driving rolled on Highway 84. According to the Department of Public Safety, water on the roadway played a factor in the crash. DPS reports the crash happened at 6:29, Tuesday evening on Hwy. 84 (Clovis...
SHALLOWATER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said Abraham Herrera, 48, of Lubbock, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash along Highway 84 northwest of Shallowater. DPS said Herrera was driving east near the roadside park when “due to inclement weather and water on the roadway” he lost control of his […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to crashes on North I-27, north of the Lubbock Preston Smith International airport, causing traffic to close. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of the 7500 block of north I-27, near east Keuka Street. No injuries have been reported at...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a shooting in Central Lubbock Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 50th and Belmont Ave. Police say a man was following 23-year-old Emily Whiteley in a car when he started shooting at her. Whiteley...
SEAGRAVES, Texas (KCBD) - A 19-year-old from Loop, Texas, died after crashing a plane near Seagraves Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before Noon, 3.5 miles southwest of Seagraves. Department of Public Safety officials say Ronald Wiebe was the pilot. A farmer found the crashed plane in his field between...
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — Sheriff's deputies in Lea County are investigating after a 3-year-old was shot. The Lea County Sheriff's Office said they were called on Friday to the 3000 block of Stanolind Road in Hobbs for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they said they found a 3-year-old...
A teacher and coach from Friona ISD was found dead in a Castro County field on Saturday, May 21st, along with a man from Dimmit. KAMC News reports that 27-year-old Adilene Adame and 37-year-old Osiel Rodriguez were found on a property near FM 1057 and FM 2397, about half a mile east of the Parmer County line. This was at around 10:13 a.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 5:00 p.m. in the 1900 block 50th Street, between Avenue S and Avenue T. According to LPD, a...
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday evening collision in Central Lubbock that left a 14-year-old dead. Officers were called to the 1900 block of 50th Street at...
CASTRO COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers and Castro County Sheriff’s Office were investigating two “suspicious” deaths connected to a suspected kidnapping in Friona. Authorities said on Saturday at 10:13 a.m., two people were found dead on a property near FM 1057 and FM 2397, a half mile east of the Parmer County line. The […]
CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Rangers are investigating after two people were found dead in Castro County. According to Texas DPS, the bodies were found after 10 a.m. off of FM 1057, just east of Friona. DPS said they are a 37-year-old Dimmitt man and a 27-year-old Friona woman. An autopsy has been […]
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A drive-by shooting broke up a Sweet 16 party in Randall County. According to the Randall County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 12:55 a.m. in the 12000 block of Lazy 2 Road. Deputies responded and found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds and...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Family and friends identified one of the two people found dead Saturday in Castro County. Adilene Adame, 27, from Friona, and a 37-year-old Dimmit man were found dead around 10:15 a.m. Saturday near FM 1057 and FM 2397. The Castro County Sheriff's Office called the...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man punched in the face by a Lubbock mother while allegedly trying to kidnap her 4-year-old has been formally charged by a grand jury. Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona, 29, has been indicted by a jury, charged with attempt to commit aggravated kidnapping in the May 2 incident.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following a widespread soaking over the past two days, the KCBD viewing area will be drying out and heating up heading into the Memorial Day Weekend. I’ve added rainfall reports to the end of this post. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures...
A massive tornado maybe a mile wide touched down in far west Texas last night. The twister near Morton in Cochran County was tracked for miles by amateur storm-chasers who posted numerous photos and videos on social media.
