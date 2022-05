Futuro RGV will be livestreaming a mayoral forum Tuesday for the candidates running for the city of Mission’s top seat on the council. The forum is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will be held at The Monitor but will only be viewed via Futuro RGV’s Facebook page. Monitor metro editor Naxiely Lopez-Puente will be moderating the forum.

