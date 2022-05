Herriman High school has not offered French as a language elective since the 2019-2020 school year, but recently more and more students and parents have been prompting the administration for an explanation. Many people are curious as to why the school got rid of French and whether the school is planning on bringing it back. Principal Todd Quarnberg has offered some insight into reasons as to why exactly the school does not offer French as well as his thoughts about bringing back the language.

