Red Flag Warning issued for Colorado River Basin, Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Color Country Mountains; Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 496, 497, AND 498 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Daytime minimum humidities as low as 7 percent. Overnight humidity recoveries around 20 to 30 percent for lower elevations and around 30 to 40 percent for higher elevations. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

