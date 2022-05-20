ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Cumberland Valley volleyball advances off straight sets in District III first round

By Allie Berube
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III Class 3A Boys Volleyball tournament has begun with teams focused on winning the hardware and advancing to states.

In the PIAA District III first round, Cumberland Valley advanced in straight sets over State College to earn a berth in the quarterfinals.

Hershey’s Justin Rogers vaults into history books

Mechanicsburg fell to Gov. Mifflin 3-2 in a hard fought match, ending the Wildcats season.

The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday, May 21 and the PIAA District III Boys Volleyball Championships are on Thursday, May 26.

