Lucky, a 'silent reader,' gets young readers excited about literacy

Lucky’s excitement was palpable when he spotted Ron Binkney’s copy of “Only You Can Be You. What Makes You Different Makes You Great.”

The golden retriever, a trained “silent reader,” demonstrated a joy that was infectious, especially to the preschool children sitting on the floor around him.

Binkney, Lucky’s owner, brought him to St. Simons United Methodist Church on Thursday to spend the morning with a group of 2-4 year olds at the church’s preschool in hopes of getting the children excited about reading.

“He’s trained to turn the pages of the book with a command, and the command is I say the word ‘page’ and you’ll see him turn the page,” Binkney told the class.

Sitting next to Lucky, Binkney said the word and the dog opened the book. Binkney provided the voice, reading along as Lucky continued turning the pages with his muzzle on command.

Binkney is the author of “Reading Is a Trick for Lucky,” a short, photo-filled book published in 2020 about Lucky’s talents and the role that the dog has played in his family’s life.

“It’s a book about Lucky inspiring children to become better readers,” Binkney said.

Silent reading is just one of many in Lucky’s bag of tricks. He can also catch treats balanced on his nose and roll over, sit and twist on command.

“Lucky is quite the entertainer, and he wants to entertain you with some other tricks he has,” Binkney told the class before demonstrating several tricks that delighted the children.

Lucky has also played a crucial role in helping Binkney’s grandson, Way, transform from a reluctant reader to an enthusiastic one.

Lucky has become a local celebrity, featured in newspaper and magazine articles and in videos on television and YouTube.

His audience has included students, Girl Scouts, a former Ms. Georgia winner and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp.

Accompanying Lucky on Thursday was an entourage of other dogs that have also been trained by Scott Hendley at the K-9 Corner on St. Simons.

Hendley got on stage next with his golden retriever Bo, who Hendley began training as a puppy.

“He’s a big reason why I’m a dog trainer now,” Hendley said, squeaking a toy shaped like a melting ice cream cone over Bo’s head. “I learned how to do a lot of stuff with him, and he’s been a lot of fun teaching. It’s a lot of fun when you learn how to talk to dogs and teach them cool things.”

Dogs play many vital roles in society, not just as beloved pets but also as companions in hunting, farm work and as service dogs for those with visual or other impairments.

Hendley shared a story about being bitten by a dog when he was 4 because he did not approach the dog properly and startled it. He then taught the children how to approach an unknown dog, and they lined up to meet the dogs Hendley brought along.

Lucky has been able to demonstrate a new way that dogs can aid young readers, helping them become more confident and more comfortable with reading.

“Teachers especially like the whole concept of him reading,” Binkney said. “They know about the value of reading where the dog sits in the circle and the children read to the dog. Now Lucky sits in a circle, and he reads to them. It’s a completely new concept.”

Binkney said he’s seen Lucky not only influence his grandson’s interest in reading but also challenge students around the community to develop their literacy skills.

“There’s value in being able to see a child move from being a reluctant reader not inspired to read to all of a sudden taking on that challenge,” he said.