Glynn County, GA

Public safety complex dedicated to former police chief

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdMdL_0fkM0BhO00

Carl Alexander, who served as Glynn County Police Chief from 1987 to 2002, had a profound impact on law enforcement in the Golden Isles that continues to resonate a year after his death.

A crowd of more than 300 gathered Thursday for the dedication ceremony naming the county’s public safety complex in his honor.

Before the Carl Alexander Public Safety Building signs were unveiled, speakers explained the impact Alexander had on the community and why naming the complex in his honor was an appropriate gesture.

Glynn County Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said he was “nervous and intimidated” when he first met Alexander to ask for his support during his candidacy for his first term in office.

They got to know each other after O’Quinn took office and Alexander was appointed to the police advisory committee.

“Carl was not only part of it, he led it,” O’Quinn said of Alexander’s role on the committee.

O’Quinn said he learned to depend on Alexander as a resource whenever he needed advice about law enforcement issues.

“I learned a whole lot,” he said. “He was a teacher.”

Alexander’s health was failing, but he still volunteered to be a special advisor to help the department through some challenging times.

“He didn’t have to do it, but he did it,” he said. “He served the community well.”

Bill Jones III said he was a lifelong friend and “natural born leader.” Jones credited Alexander for organizing the security for the G-8 Summit of world leaders on Sea Island in 2004.

“I give Carl a lot of credit for the success of the Sea Island summit,” he said.

He said naming the public safety building in honor of Alexander was a “well deserved, well earned honor.”

Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett, chief judge of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, said Alexander “faithfully served this community with distinction and honor.”

“He proved his mettle and earned the trust of all the county commissioners,” he said. “He was always fair and consistent. He performed each task with honesty and integrity.”

T.C. Cowan, former Brunswick police chief, said Alexander was the “driving force” behind the creation of the public safety complex. The naming will show future generations the lasting impact Alexander had in the Golden Isles, he said.

Grace Albright, Alexander’s daughter, said her father considered many in the audience part of his family.

“The Glynn County Police Department was his family,” she said. “This dedication would mean the world to him.”

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Glynn County Commission
