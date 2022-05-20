City approves short-term rental ordinance

Brunswick city commissioners approved a short-term rental ordinance Wednesday that will mirror one approved last year by the Glynn County Commission.

City Attorney Brian Corry said the plan is for applications to be available starting Oct. 1, with the goal of implementing the ordinance Jan. 1, 2023.

City Manager Regina McDuffie also presented the planned budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The $18.6 million budget is 7.1% higher than the current one and includes a 3% cost of living salary adjustment that will go into effect Dec. 1. The budget also includes funding for equipment and to fight blight.

The budget has been advertised and a public hearing to discuss it will be held at the June 1 city commission meeting. No use of the fund balance was necessary to develop the budget, McDuffie said.

East Coast Asphalt was awarded a $1.2 million contract to repave an estimated 5.5 miles of the city’s worst roads. The roads were identified in an analysis of every road in the city and ranked based on their condition.

City Engineer Garrow Alberson said work will start in mid to late June and take about 45 days to complete.

Memorandums of agreement were approved between the Brunswick Police Department and the Glynn County Police Department, and another with Coastal Pines Technical College regarding mutual aid.

Renewal of a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Exceptional Main Street Program was also unanimously approved.