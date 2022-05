WESTTOWN — Charlie Box wasn’t ready to say goodbye to high school lacrosse yet. Brian Box wasn’t ready to say goodbye to his one chance to team with his older brother. Tuesday night, the brothers — Charlie, bound for Cornell in the fall, and Brian, one of the more prolific freshman performers in recent memory — powered Marple Newtown to an 8-6 win over West Chester Rustin and into the District 1 Class 2A final Thursday against Central League rival Penncrest.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO