Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Rafael Swell FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 489 BELOW 6500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 489 San Rafael Swell. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Daytime minimum humidities as low as 7 percent. Overnight humidity recoveries around 20 to 30 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

