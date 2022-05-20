ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California lawmakers move abortion access bills, several others forward

By Ashley Zavala
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “Suspense day” at the California Capitol did not get off to a smooth start after a power outage delayed business for lawmakers on Thursday.

By early Thursday afternoon, the California Assembly and Senate appropriations committees began combing through hundreds of bills on the suspense file.

The suspense file is reserved for bills that could cost the state more than $50,000 from the general fund and $150,000 from special funds. It puts bills on a metaphorical chopping block.

Among those that survived Wednesday was a package of bills aiming to reduce gun violence in California. That includes two measures allowing private citizens to sue gun makers and sellers , plus restrictions on ghost guns and firearm advertising to children.

The approval came after lawmakers adjourned the session in memory of shooting victims from across the country this week.

“I am sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said state Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena.

Lawmakers also moved forward with a set of bills that attempt to ramp up abortion access and protections, including one that would establish a fund to help low-income and out-of-state women get abortions.

They also approved a set of bills providing tax relief to the cannabis industry, which has warned of a potential collapse because of high taxes and regulations.

Another survivor on “Suspense day” was Gov. Gavin Newsom’s CARE Court proposal . The bill aims to get people with severe mental illness off the streets and into treatment, which in some cases could be forced.

Meanwhile, lawmakers OK’d bills to pull some investments from state retirement systems . One bill requires divestment from fossil fuel companies by 2030, another requiring the same, plus a ban on state contracts with companies linked to Russia and Belarus.

Those bills head to the senate and assembly floors where they face a key deadline to pass by next Friday.

