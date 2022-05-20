Marvel, Disney+ working on new 'Daredevil' series

May 19 (UPI) -- After months of speculation, a new Daredevil series is reportedly in the works at Disney+.

The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline reported Thursday that Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord are attached to write and executive produce the Marvel series.

Fans have been clamoring for a new Daredevil series since Netflix's Daredevil was canceled in 2018 after three seasons. Rumors have swirled for some time that another series centered on the Man Without Fear was in development after two former stars from the Netflix series appeared in recent Marvel projects.

Charlie Cox once again portrayed Matt Murdock, the secret identity of Daredevil, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Vincent D'Onofrio reprised the role of Wilson Fisk -- the main antagonist of Daredevil who is also known as Kingpin -- in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Also adding to the new project's momentum was the recent move of all Marvel series on Netflix, including Daredevil, to the Disney+ streaming service.

Alongside Cox's Matt Murdock, Netflix also introduced gritty heroes Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones), among others.

Daredevil's film and television history is still relatively new. Before Cox stepped into the role in 2015, Ben Affleck played Daredevil in 2003 in a solo movie.