ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Marvel, Disney+ working on new 'Daredevil' series

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338XpR_0fkLoHFc00

May 19 (UPI) -- After months of speculation, a new Daredevil series is reportedly in the works at Disney+.

The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline reported Thursday that Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord are attached to write and executive produce the Marvel series.

Fans have been clamoring for a new Daredevil series since Netflix's Daredevil was canceled in 2018 after three seasons. Rumors have swirled for some time that another series centered on the Man Without Fear was in development after two former stars from the Netflix series appeared in recent Marvel projects.

Charlie Cox once again portrayed Matt Murdock, the secret identity of Daredevil, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Vincent D'Onofrio reprised the role of Wilson Fisk -- the main antagonist of Daredevil who is also known as Kingpin -- in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Also adding to the new project's momentum was the recent move of all Marvel series on Netflix, including Daredevil, to the Disney+ streaming service.

Alongside Cox's Matt Murdock, Netflix also introduced gritty heroes Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones), among others.

Daredevil's film and television history is still relatively new. Before Cox stepped into the role in 2015, Ben Affleck played Daredevil in 2003 in a solo movie.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series

May 26 (UPI) -- Adult animation continues to expand into new genres across a number of streaming services. Gone are the days when only a handful of animated shows like The Simpsons, King of the Hill and South Park existed for adult audiences. Here five upcoming adult animated shows to...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Krysten Ritter
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
Person
Finn Jones
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Daredevil#Covert Affairs#No Way Home#Kingpin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
UPI News

'Mr. Malcolm's List': Freida Pinto falls in love in romantic comedy trailer

May 25 (UPI) -- Freida Pinto ends up falling for the man she is supposed to be tricking in the newly released trailer for upcoming romantic comedy, Mr. Malcolm's List. Pinto stars as Selina Dalton who is recruited by her friend Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) to act like the perfect match for London's most eligible bachelor Mr. Malcolm (Sopé Dìrísù), in the clip released on Wednesday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
362K+
Followers
57K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy