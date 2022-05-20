STATE 3A/2A BASEBALL: Fruitland opens state baseball with win

The Fruitland baseball team rallied in a State 3A opener Thursday.

After giving up two runs in the first inning, Fruitland scored five runs in the top of the fifth and got past Kimberly 8-3 at Northwest Nazarene University.

Grizzlies pitcher Zane Bidwell survived a rocky start, limiting Kimberly to three hits while striking out seven.

Jace Mordhorst and Landen Mendive led Fruitland with two RBI each — without the benefit of a hit.

WEISER 12, HOMEDALE 11: The Trojans scored three in the top of the seventh, but the Wolverines held on for the win in the state opener.

Weiser will meet Fruitland in the semifinals tonight.

Brett Spencer led Weiser, going 2 for 4 with four RBI. Jack Burke was 3 for 4 with two RBI.

Dillon Fine led Homedale, going 2 for 3 with four RBI.

2A

NAMPA CHRISTIAN 7, CHALLIS-MACKAY 0: A six-run third inning allowed the Trojans to cruise to an opening state tournament win at Nampa Christian.

Josh Tiersma led Nampa Christian, going 2 for 3 with two stolen bases. Dane Bradshaw had two RBI.

Pitch Zach Merritt pitched five innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven.

Nampa Christian (25-2) takes on Malad, a 3-2 winner over St. Maries, in the semifinals today at 5.

MELBA 9, OROFINO 0: The Mustangs put the game out of reach with eight runs in the fifth in the state opener.

Pitcher Trace Stimpson threw a six-hitter, striking out 11.