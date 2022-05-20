WATCH: Arkansas softball team previews game with Princeton
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the third time in program history, Arkansas softball and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 4 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 4 national seed, the highest in program history, and will host No. 24 Oregon, Wichita State and Princeton. Arkansas opens the weekend with a 5 p.m. first pitch on Friday against the Princeton Tigers, who won the Ivy League.
Schedule
Friday, May 20
Game 1: #1 Arkansas vs. #4 Princeton – 5 p.m. (SEC Network)
Game 2: #2 Oregon vs. #3 Wichita State – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Saturday, May 21
Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 1 p.m.
Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.
*Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 3:30 p.m.
*if necessaryCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.
Comments / 0