ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

WATCH: Arkansas softball team previews game with Princeton

By arkansasrazorbacks.com
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcULL_0fkLmixX00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the third time in program history, Arkansas softball and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 4 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 4 national seed, the highest in program history, and will host No. 24 Oregon, Wichita State and Princeton. Arkansas opens the weekend with a 5 p.m. first pitch on Friday against the Princeton Tigers, who won the Ivy League.

Schedule

Friday, May 20

Game 1: #1 Arkansas vs. #4 Princeton – 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2: #2 Oregon vs. #3 Wichita State – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.

*Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 3:30 p.m.

*if necessary

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Game 6#Ncaa Tournament Regional#Wichita State#The Princeton Tigers#Sec Network#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy