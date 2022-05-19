Stop the Bleed Save a Life

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The baby formula shortage is causing concern for one family native to Lubbock - not because of their infant, but their 13-year-old son. Teenager Eli Rouse has eosinophilic esophagitis or EoE. It’s a chronic disease of the esophagus, in which white blood cells build up to fight food that the body is interpreting as an infection. That buildup causes blisters in the esophagus, hernias, and constriction in the GI tract.
The coronavirus pandemic sure has changed the way a lot of work and even think about working. People grew accustomed to working from home, and across the United States we're still seeing some places struggling to lure workers back into the workplace. The trend of working from home was already there, but the pandemic accelerated and normalized it.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Salvation Army is implementing a new program to help keep teens off the street. The Passage program creates stability and opportunities for kids aging out of the foster care system. The new program is not even a year old but it’s already making a difference.
The Haven is up to its furry ears in pups that need homes. The Haven has so many pups right now that they are cutting all adoption fees in half. The Haven is a non-profit animal shelter and its work is absolutely legendary. In addition to puppies, the Haven has many other adoptable dogs and cats. The Haven also serves as a life-long home for some animals that have disabilities or are unadoptable.
LUBBOCK, Texas– Right on the corner between Broadway and Martin Luther King Blvd sits Tropical Icy. This shaved iced shop is owned by 2 West Texas sisters who have spent the last 28 years serving up frozen treats, in house made syrups with a warm smile. Helen Jones came...
It's going to be a beautiful weekend in Lubbock and most likely that means a lot of citizens will be heading to one of Lubbock's numerous parks around town to enjoy a cookout, soccer game or maybe a dog park. Whatever you may choose to do, the City of Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday morning death in West Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, for...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seth Brillon was 18 years old and set to graduate from Frenship High School on Friday. Seth died unexpectedly on May 14, Saturday afternoon. Seth was in the NICU for 105 days after he was born. Later, he was diagnosed with autism, but he never let that stop him.
FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities identified the man and woman who were found dead near Friona on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the bodies of 27-year-old Adilene Adame, of Friona, and 37-year-old Osiel Rodriguez, of Dimmit, were found off of Farm-to-Market Road 1057, about 13 miles east of Friona.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded Saturday morning to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue. LPD was called at 1:44 a.m. for reports of a hit-and-run in a parking lot involving a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was seriously injured. Other details have not yet been released.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 5:00 p.m. in the 1900 block 50th Street, between Avenue S and Avenue T. According to LPD, a...
(Yeah, we just couldn't help ourselves with the bad photoshop.) It's graduation day for a lot of schools on the South Plains, as students prepare for a life of questions. Such as: "Do you want fries with that?" Twenty-five years ago, the famed director Baz Luhrmann released a spoken word...
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The ‘Lubbock Businesses Bounce Back’ program was created for small businesses in the City of Lubbock that were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria:. Be a small business operating for at least one year. Be located in...
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details on a shooting that left a Lubbock resident injured. Police were called to a home in the Bayless-Atkins neighborhood on Thursday, May 12 at 3:49 a.m. The victim told police that a suspect rang the doorbell. After the victim opened […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In 2021, there were five fatalities from motorcycle crashes in the city limits. So far in 2022, there has been one. As summer sets in, more riders will be out on the road and they are asking everyone to double check before they move. “Take one...
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday evening collision in Central Lubbock that left a 14-year-old dead. Officers were called to the 1900 block of 50th Street at...
CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday around 10:13 a.m. the Castro County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of two persons found deceased on a property off of FM 1057 and FM 2397 in western Castro County and approximately a half mile east of the Parmer County line. Upon...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County. According to Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Roberts who lives in the area of the fires is now facing eight counts of arson. This comes after a string of fires in the Rockwell area,...
LUBBOCK, Texas — On May 12, around 3:00 a.m. one Lubbockite answered the door, only to be shot. The victim asked EverythingLubbock.com for a hidden identity for safety concerns. “The doorbell rang once,” the gunshot victim said. “I wasn’t going to answer because it’s 3:00 in the morning.” The victim said there were a total […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rescue crews had to cut a driver out of his rolled-over car near 9th Street and Elgin Avenue on Thursday night after the car went out of control. The vehicle flipped and slammed into a telephone pole, pinning the driver inside the wreckage. First responders managed...
