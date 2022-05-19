ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Stop the Bleed Save a Life

fox34.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVitalant hosting blood drive at South Plains Mall on Saturday. Lubbock...

www.fox34.com

fox34.com

‘Life or death’: Teen with chronic disease relies on formula to survive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The baby formula shortage is causing concern for one family native to Lubbock - not because of their infant, but their 13-year-old son. Teenager Eli Rouse has eosinophilic esophagitis or EoE. It’s a chronic disease of the esophagus, in which white blood cells build up to fight food that the body is interpreting as an infection. That buildup causes blisters in the esophagus, hernias, and constriction in the GI tract.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Are Four-Day Weeks Coming to Lubbock Offices and Schools?

The coronavirus pandemic sure has changed the way a lot of work and even think about working. People grew accustomed to working from home, and across the United States we're still seeing some places struggling to lure workers back into the workplace. The trend of working from home was already there, but the pandemic accelerated and normalized it.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

New ‘Passage’ program keeping teens off the street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Salvation Army is implementing a new program to help keep teens off the street. The Passage program creates stability and opportunities for kids aging out of the foster care system. The new program is not even a year old but it’s already making a difference.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Check Out These Adoptable Pups From The Haven

The Haven is up to its furry ears in pups that need homes. The Haven has so many pups right now that they are cutting all adoption fees in half. The Haven is a non-profit animal shelter and its work is absolutely legendary. In addition to puppies, the Haven has many other adoptable dogs and cats. The Haven also serves as a life-long home for some animals that have disabilities or are unadoptable.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
City
South Plains, TX
Lubbock, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sister business owners serving up frozen treats for over 28 years

LUBBOCK, Texas– Right on the corner between Broadway and Martin Luther King Blvd sits Tropical Icy. This shaved iced shop is owned by 2 West Texas sisters who have spent the last 28 years serving up frozen treats, in house made syrups with a warm smile. Helen Jones came...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigating Saturday morning death

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday morning death in West Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, for...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Frenship father asking for community’s help after death of son

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seth Brillon was 18 years old and set to graduate from Frenship High School on Friday. Seth died unexpectedly on May 14, Saturday afternoon. Seth was in the NICU for 105 days after he was born. Later, he was diagnosed with autism, but he never let that stop him.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities identified the man and woman who were found dead near Friona on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the bodies of 27-year-old Adilene Adame, of Friona, and 37-year-old Osiel Rodriguez, of Dimmit, were found off of Farm-to-Market Road 1057, about 13 miles east of Friona.
FRIONA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Teenager dies after being struck by vehicle on 50th Street Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday evening collision in Central Lubbock that left a 14-year-old dead. Officers were called to the 1900 block of 50th Street at...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATE: Suspicious deaths in Friona under investigation

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday around 10:13 a.m. the Castro County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of two persons found deceased on a property off of FM 1057 and FM 2397 in western Castro County and approximately a half mile east of the Parmer County line. Upon...
CASTRO COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County. According to Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Roberts who lives in the area of the fires is now facing eight counts of arson. This comes after a string of fires in the Rockwell area,...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock resident shot at when answering the door

LUBBOCK, Texas — On May 12, around 3:00 a.m. one Lubbockite answered the door, only to be shot. The victim asked EverythingLubbock.com for a hidden identity for safety concerns. “The doorbell rang once,” the gunshot victim said. “I wasn’t going to answer because it’s 3:00 in the morning.” The victim said there were a total […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Driver rescued from rollover at 9th & Elgin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rescue crews had to cut a driver out of his rolled-over car near 9th Street and Elgin Avenue on Thursday night after the car went out of control. The vehicle flipped and slammed into a telephone pole, pinning the driver inside the wreckage. First responders managed...
LUBBOCK, TX

