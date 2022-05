For five years Isabelle Brezinka has been hitting the track as a member of the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) track & field team. Her first four seasons as a Bulldog would end shy of making a NCAA championship appearance. However on May 4th she would blast to a personal best 800 meter mark at the Tommie Twilight meet that would secure her a Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championship berth in her final year of collegiate eligibility.

