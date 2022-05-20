ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

New Tattoo Shop in Rochester Gives Update on Opening

By Jessica Williams
 5 days ago
Remember back in September when word got out that a new tattoo shop was opening on Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota? Well, if you've been waiting for the new place to open, muster up that courage because I just got an update on the opening day for Rochester's newest tattoo shop, Sorry...

KFIL Radio

Alligator Full of Money Was Stolen in Rochester

I know that times are challenging right now - gas is incredibly high, we have a huge shortage of formula and families are struggling just to find the cans that their babies need, and prices of groceries at the store are increasing by the day. And I don't know the personal challenges that the individual is going through who is stealing tip and coin jars in Rochester, Minnesota...but the latest theft was from a nonprofit in town.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN Fire Department Reunites the Most Adorable Family (WATCH)

The other weekend, the Rochester, Minnesota Fire Department had to perform a special rescue for an adorable little family in town. Thankfully they shared a video of the moment the family was reunited so we can all watch the adorable-ness. This happened the morning of Sunday, May 15th. The Rochester,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Wins Big Money At Diamond Jo Casino

Earlier this month we told you about an Osage, Iowa man, only identified as Shane, who won $53,000 at Diamond Jo Casino. The casino, located just off of I-35 right south of the Minnesota border, has more than 800 slot machines and over 20 table games available including live craps and roulette. Shane was playing Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ slot game when he hit big.
OSAGE, IA
Rochester, MN
KFIL Radio

Opening Statements Today in Trial of Minnesota Clinic Gunman

Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - The jury selected for the Gregory Ulrich trial last week is scheduled to hear opening statements from the prosecution and defense today. The 68-year-old man is accused of a mass shooting at a central Minnesota Clinic last year that resulted in the death of a former Rochester woman. 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay was working at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo and was among the five people who Ulrich allegedly shot. She was the mother of two young children and previously was employed by the Mayo Clinic.
BUFFALO, MN
KFIL Radio

Iowa Man May Have Set Olmsted County Speeding Record

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An Iowa man may have set a speeding ticket record in Olmsted County last week. He was clocked at nearly 160 mph on Highway 52. According to the trooper’s citation, a car that was traveling “at a very high rate of speed” was spotted on southbound Highway 52 in Goodhue County around 10:30 pm May 19.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

One of the Best Cities For Wine-Lovers is Just An Hour From Rochester

There's great news if you love a glass of wine because a new survey just found that one of the Best U.S. Cities for Wine Lovers is just an hour away from Rochester. I wasn't always a huge fan of wine like I am now. However, that changed when my wife and I took our first trip out to Napa Valley in California. We toured a bunch of great wineries, did a lot of wine tastings, and were able to learn a LOT about what to look for in the various types of wines and which varietals (now THERE'S a wine term for ya!) gave us the wines we like the most. (I'm a big fan of red wines that are really oaky and jammy, btw.)
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota DFL State Convention Underway in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota DFL Party’s state convention is officially underway at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Delegates officially endorsed Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan to run for a second term Friday. “Governor Walz is leading Minnesota forward by ensuring our kids...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Storms Brought Damaging Hail, Winds, & Heavy Rain to SE Minnesota

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has not received any reports of significant storm damage locally but it's suspected the strong thunderstorms that began pounding the region yesterday and continued through the night and into the morning contributed to power outages in Rochester affecting nearly 2000 homes and businesses. The storm...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Woman Injured in Mankato Area Crash

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Mankato area Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV driven by 20-year-old Katee Clough of Rochester was traveling west on Highway 14 around 3:45 p.m. just east of Eagle Lake. A second SUV, driven by 75-year-old James Soulek of Le Center, was traveling south on Highway 60.
MANKATO, MN
KFIL Radio

Official End to Lawsuit Over Rochester’s Newest Parking Ramp

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The legal fight over Rochester's newest parking ramp is officially over. An Olmsted County Judge today issued an order to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled in the future. The lawsuit was filed by the City of Rochester against Collaborative Design Group and alleged the firm was responsible for a major flaw discovered in Ramp 6 not long after it opened in 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rising Expenses Eat Into Mayo Clinic’s Bottom Line

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic saw its net operating income drop by more than $100 million in the first quarter of this year. The number, referred to by the Mayo Clinic in a required quarterly regulatory filing as income from current activities, was about $142 million for the first three months of this year. The total from the first quarter of last year was a record-high $243 million.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Gorgeous Lakefront Home For Sale In Rochester Comes With A Boat!

Almost Million-Dollar Home for Sale in Rochester Sits on a Lake And Comes with a Boat!. If you've been thinking about getting a cabin because you want to live on a lake in Minnesota or Wisconsin, well, hold that thought. A house just went on the real estate market in Rochester, Minnesota for just under $1 million and it is HUGE but it also has a perk...it sits on a lake AND it comes with a boat. Yes, lakefront property in Rochester AND you get a boat.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Woman Injured in Highway 52 Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that two vehicles were traveling north on Highway 52 in the right lane at 37th Street around 4:30 p.m. when the crash occurred as traffic was slowing. The state patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Police Investigating Report of Gunfire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in southeast Rochester. Police said officers were called to the 1500 block of 10th Street SE just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. A witness told officers that a subject was driving west on 10th street and shooting a handgun out the window.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Iowa Family To Appear On Family Feud Tonight

Back in November, we shared a story about a Byron, Minnesota family that was lucky enough to be selected to compete on the popular TV show Family Feud. I spoke with Julie Krings about her family's experience on the show. She told us what Steve Harvey is really like, what her family won, and shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the studio taping, You can read more about that family's experience and see the photos below.
BYRON, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester DMC Transit Project Price Tag Rises to $150 Million

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Destination Medical Center Corporation Board met today and was presented with an update on the proposed Link Bus Rapid Transit project. The update included some enhancements to the original proposal, which have contributed to an increase in the overall price tag of the massive project, According to the presentation, the estimated cost has risen from about $114 million to nearly $150 million since the original project was submitted to the Federal Transit Administration. The presentation indicated the higher price tag would not impact the local share of the overall cost, which is just under $59 million, but the revised application boosts the federal government's contribution to about 60-percent of the total price tag.
ROCHESTER, MN
