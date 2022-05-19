Stop the Bleed Save a Life

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The baby formula shortage is causing concern for one family native to Lubbock - not because of their infant, but their 13-year-old son. Teenager Eli Rouse has eosinophilic esophagitis or EoE. It’s a chronic disease of the esophagus, in which white blood cells build up to fight food that the body is interpreting as an infection. That buildup causes blisters in the esophagus, hernias, and constriction in the GI tract.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Seth Brillon was set to walk across the stage for Frenship High School’s graduation this Friday. Sadly, because of his unexpected passing, he won’t be able to do so. Seth, 18, was a member of Frenship’s band and played in the percussion group. His family said that while he had autism, he […]
Lubbock knows how to do BBQ. It's something we all know and love. Well, some good news for y'all just got a whole lot better. Rejino Barbeque just announced it will be opening up a spot right here in the Hub City so we don't have to drive all the way out to Olton to try their delicious food.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 5:00 p.m. in the 1900 block 50th Street, between Avenue S and Avenue T. According to LPD, a...
The coronavirus pandemic sure has changed the way a lot of work and even think about working. People grew accustomed to working from home, and across the United States we're still seeing some places struggling to lure workers back into the workplace. The trend of working from home was already there, but the pandemic accelerated and normalized it.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has had to leave their home after a structure fire in the 3500 block of 77th Drive. Lubbock fire officials tell us the call came in at 3:53 p.m. on Friday afternoon. They tell us the caller was drilling through a wall to run...
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded Saturday morning to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue. LPD was called at 1:44 a.m. for reports of a hit-and-run in a parking lot involving a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was seriously injured. Other details have not yet been released.
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday morning death in West Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, for...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seth Brillon was 18 years old and set to graduate from Frenship High School on Friday. Seth died unexpectedly on May 14, Saturday afternoon. Seth was in the NICU for 105 days after he was born. Later, he was diagnosed with autism, but he never let that stop him.
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday evening collision in Central Lubbock that left a 14-year-old dead. Officers were called to the 1900 block of 50th Street at...
FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities identified the man and woman who were found dead near Friona on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the bodies of 27-year-old Adilene Adame, of Friona, and 37-year-old Osiel Rodriguez, of Dimmit, were found off of Farm-to-Market Road 1057, about 13 miles east of Friona.
It's going to be a beautiful weekend in Lubbock and most likely that means a lot of citizens will be heading to one of Lubbock's numerous parks around town to enjoy a cookout, soccer game or maybe a dog park. Whatever you may choose to do, the City of Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Champion, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a three-year-old pit bull. Staff says she is super sweet and goofy. Champion loves humans so much she doesn’t want to share, so it’s best if she’s the only dog at first. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
We're officially one month away from an amazing event that brings exotic animals, excitement, and educational opportunities to the South Plains. Best of all, this engaging event is fun for any age. For approximately 25 years, the Science Spectrum has been putting on Critterfest and this year will not disappoint.
LUBBOCK, Texas– Right on the corner between Broadway and Martin Luther King Blvd sits Tropical Icy. This shaved iced shop is owned by 2 West Texas sisters who have spent the last 28 years serving up frozen treats, in house made syrups with a warm smile. Helen Jones came...
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the National Ranching Heritage Center:. Children who have completed first through fifth grade will have unique opportunities for summer activities through Summer Youth Classes June 13 – 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcycle crash in South Lubbock sent one rider to the hospital on Thursday evening. The accident happened at 82nd and York around 9 p.m. It is unclear what led to the wreck, but paramedics took the rider to get treated for what they called moderate injuries.
1 person hospitalized after a motorcycle accident in South Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries following a traffic accident Thursday evening in South Lubbock. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 9 p.m. on 82nd and York [...]
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The ‘Lubbock Businesses Bounce Back’ program was created for small businesses in the City of Lubbock that were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria:. Be a small business operating for at least one year. Be located in...
Let's talk about the location of Lubbock, Texas. For locals, the question "Where is Lubbock, Texas?" might seem a bit odd, but that's because they've really never thought about some of the things they've been taught their whole life. Let's start with the fact that we often refer to ourselves...
Comments / 0