ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Stop the Bleed Save a Life

KCBD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoon Notebook: TTUHSC School of Medicine free weekly clinic. Vitalant hosting...

www.kcbd.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

‘Life or death’: Teen with chronic disease relies on formula to survive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The baby formula shortage is causing concern for one family native to Lubbock - not because of their infant, but their 13-year-old son. Teenager Eli Rouse has eosinophilic esophagitis or EoE. It’s a chronic disease of the esophagus, in which white blood cells build up to fight food that the body is interpreting as an infection. That buildup causes blisters in the esophagus, hernias, and constriction in the GI tract.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5

Are Four-Day Weeks Coming to Lubbock Offices and Schools?

The coronavirus pandemic sure has changed the way a lot of work and even think about working. People grew accustomed to working from home, and across the United States we're still seeing some places struggling to lure workers back into the workplace. The trend of working from home was already there, but the pandemic accelerated and normalized it.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 adult displaced after structure fire on 77th Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has had to leave their home after a structure fire in the 3500 block of 77th Drive. Lubbock fire officials tell us the call came in at 3:53 p.m. on Friday afternoon. They tell us the caller was drilling through a wall to run...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigating Saturday morning death

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday morning death in West Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, for...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ttuhsc School Of Medicine
KCBD

Frenship father asking for community’s help after death of son

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seth Brillon was 18 years old and set to graduate from Frenship High School on Friday. Seth died unexpectedly on May 14, Saturday afternoon. Seth was in the NICU for 105 days after he was born. Later, he was diagnosed with autism, but he never let that stop him.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Teenager dies after being struck by vehicle on 50th Street Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday evening collision in Central Lubbock that left a 14-year-old dead. Officers were called to the 1900 block of 50th Street at...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities identified the man and woman who were found dead near Friona on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the bodies of 27-year-old Adilene Adame, of Friona, and 37-year-old Osiel Rodriguez, of Dimmit, were found off of Farm-to-Market Road 1057, about 13 miles east of Friona.
FRIONA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Champion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Champion, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a three-year-old pit bull. Staff says she is super sweet and goofy. Champion loves humans so much she doesn’t want to share, so it’s best if she’s the only dog at first. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Exotic Animals & Shows Are Coming to Lubbock Soon

We're officially one month away from an amazing event that brings exotic animals, excitement, and educational opportunities to the South Plains. Best of all, this engaging event is fun for any age. For approximately 25 years, the Science Spectrum has been putting on Critterfest and this year will not disappoint.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sister business owners serving up frozen treats for over 28 years

LUBBOCK, Texas– Right on the corner between Broadway and Martin Luther King Blvd sits Tropical Icy. This shaved iced shop is owned by 2 West Texas sisters who have spent the last 28 years serving up frozen treats, in house made syrups with a warm smile. Helen Jones came...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

National Ranching Heritage Center offers Summer Youth Classes, June 13-17

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the National Ranching Heritage Center:. Children who have completed first through fifth grade will have unique opportunities for summer activities through Summer Youth Classes June 13 – 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Rider injured in motorcycle crash at 82nd & York

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcycle crash in South Lubbock sent one rider to the hospital on Thursday evening. The accident happened at 82nd and York around 9 p.m. It is unclear what led to the wreck, but paramedics took the rider to get treated for what they called moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Where Is Lubbock, Texas?

Let's talk about the location of Lubbock, Texas. For locals, the question "Where is Lubbock, Texas?" might seem a bit odd, but that's because they've really never thought about some of the things they've been taught their whole life. Let's start with the fact that we often refer to ourselves...

Comments / 0

Community Policy