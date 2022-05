The Cornell men's lacrosse team wore Delaware down in the fourth quarter, using a giant edge at the face-off circle and forcing three consecutive turnovers on the ride to claim a 10-8 win on Sunday afternoon at Ohio Stadium. The Big Red (13-4) advance to the NCAA semifinals for the 14th time in program history when it meets sixth-seeded Rutgers on Saturday, May 28 at noon at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

ITHACA, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO