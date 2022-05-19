ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Candidate for U.S House District 10 (D-GA): Femi Oduwole

By FOX Carolina News Staff
FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFemi Oduwole is a Democrat running for Georgia’s...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

You Decide: Voters head to polls Tuesday for 2022 Georgia Primary

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open Tuesday morning for the 2022 Georgia primary election. Voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the general election for many major political races. When and Where to Vote. Polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

GOP candidate’s security clearance becomes issue in SC

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Republican Katie Arrington’s suspended security clearance is becoming an issue in her primary campaign against incumbent South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace. Arrington says Mace is mischaracterizing a dispute that resulted in her departure from a job at the Pentagon. Arrington says her security clearance was...
ELECTIONS
FOX Carolina

SCDNR to hold courtesy boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To help prepare for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said it is holding courtesy boat inspections across the state. SCDNR said officers will perform a quick and thorough inspection of your boat at public boat landings to...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

South Carolina property among the top ten VRBO vacation rentals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On WIS’s trip to Hilton Head Friday the Today Show made an exciting announcement. A South Carolina property in Hilton Head located at 23 South Beach Lagoon has been selected to be among the top 10 VRBO vacation rentals of the year. The CEO of...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
FOX Carolina

DHEC announces support for CDC’s recommendation on COVID-19 booster for ages 5-11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that they support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent recommendation on COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 through 11. The CDC announced Thursday, May 19, that they are recommending...
KIDS
FOX Carolina

First Alert Weather Day Today for Storms and Heavy Rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms that could lead to flooding. An area of low pressure tracking out of Alabama will track northeast toward the western Carolinas, resulting in periods of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Scattered early-morning light showers will give way to steadier and heavier rain in areas west of Greenville by mid-morning Monday, so be sure to take an umbrella with you as you head out the door today! From there, the rain will continue spread northeast into the late-morning and afternoon period.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy