Ethel, MS

BASEBALL: Resurrection vs. Ethel (05/18/2022)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 PRCC knocks off defending national champs, claims Region 23 title. The magic...

Resurrection takes game one of state championship series

Southern Miss will face UAB in the first round of the Conference USA baseball tournament on Wednesday with the first pitch scheduled for 4 pm. Battle-tested Pearl River prepared for second World Series appearance in four years. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT. The Pearl River baseball team...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Resurrection ‘relaxed, focused’ ahead of state championship

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Resurrection is making its second straight trip to Trustmark Park, but its just the program’s second time playing for all the marbles. It’s an eerily similar squad to last year’s south state winner, with just three seniors departing 12 months ago. But after...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Family shares story after gunfire at Mississippi music festival

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - An investigation is underway after a shooting at a North Mississippi music festival Saturday night. The Batesville Police Department says shots were fired at the end of SpringFest, the city’s annual spring concert on the Batesville square. Police say the shooter and the victim knew...
BATESVILLE, MS
Mother of missing drowning victim urges caution on the waters

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a young duck hunter is encouraging boaters to use caution as they head out on the waters. Sharon Hughes’s son 21-year-old Zeb and 16-year-old Gunner Palmer went to scout duck hunting locations and never returned. Their lives were remembered this week at the Copiah County Courthouse during National Boat Safety Week.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
Game warden’s social media posts spark racial controversy

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Bigoted and racist — that’s what some hunters and outdoorsmen are calling a Copiah County game warden after several controversial Facebook pictures and comments about a Black Santa Claus. “I saw him post a picture with a black Santa Claus, and he kept...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
U.S. Attorney announces 11 people indicted on gun-related charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly a dozen people, including 10 from the city of Jackson, were recently indicted by a federal grand jury on gun charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the indictments in a video press release Tuesday. All suspects are currently behind bars and awaiting trial or...
JACKSON, MS

