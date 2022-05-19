BASEBALL: Resurrection vs. Ethel (05/18/2022)

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a young duck hunter is encouraging boaters to use caution as they head out on the waters. Sharon Hughes’s son 21-year-old Zeb and 16-year-old Gunner Palmer went to scout duck hunting locations and never returned. Their lives were remembered this week at the Copiah County Courthouse during National Boat Safety Week.

COPIAH COUNTY, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO