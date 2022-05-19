ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

SOFTBALL: East Central vs. Neshoba Central (05/18/2022)

WLOX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 PRCC knocks off defending national champs, claims Region 23 title. The magic...

www.wlox.com

WLBT

Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family members have confirmed that Eddie Maloney, President and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease. Eddie Maloney was president of Cowboy Maloney’s Electric City Appliance Centers, which includes 13 locations throughout Mississippi. Cowboy Maloney’s secured its...
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Part of highway 12 will be closed for construction Tuesday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If your travel plans include driving east on Highway 12 in Starkville on Tuesday, you may want to figure in a little extra time. The southernmost, eastbound lane – if you’re traveling East toward campus, that’s the right lane – will be closed from Industrial Park Road to just past the new Triangle Crossing Shopping Center.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Mississippi in the last week

Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude oil prices are down from the highs seen […]
Atlanta Magazine

A father and daughter consider the past—and the future—on a road trip through the Mississippi Delta

Drive north on Money Road out of Greenwood, Mississippi, and the town gives way in a hurry to cotton and corn, an occasional house set back from the road. Another few miles and the Little Zion M.B. Church appears, white clapboard, gravestones scattered beneath the trees, many of the stones so old the lettering is worn away. Here is the final resting place of fabled bluesman Robert Johnson, littered with mini bottles of bourbon left as tribute. Not much farther down the road, you’ll find the country store where 14-year-old Emmett Till was accused of whistling at a white woman in the summer of 1955. A few days later, he was abducted, beaten, and shot. His mother insisted on an open casket to show the world how he’d suffered at the hands of racists in the South.
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Highway Patrol hosts Trooper of the Year banquet

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) hosted their 40th annual Trooper of the Year banquet on Monday, May 23. The banquet recognized the Trooper of the Year for 2021. The event was held at River Hills Country Club. Trooper Ronnie Todd Davis, who is in Troop F in North Mississippi, was named […]
WJTV 12

McComb man arrested for burglary

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for residential burglary in Pike County on Monday, May 16. Deputies said they retrieved surveillance video of a suspect forcibly entering into a home on Marley Lane. The suspect was armed with a pistol, and numerous items of value were taken from the residence. Charles M. Thompson,18, […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Four floaters rescued from Leaf River in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Responders rescued four people from the Leaf River in Jones County on Saturday, May 21. Jones County deputies said a man, woman, teenage boy and a girl were floating from Highway 84 to Highway 588 using pool-style inflatables. The group became separated during the float. Authorities said the woman and […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Search continues for missing Holmes County man

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A family wants answers in the disappearance of a Holmes County man. Alex Easterling, 30, has been missing since April 20, 2022. He was last seen when he was dropped off at a friend’s home on Stockyard Road in Pickens, according to authorities. The friend in question is considered a […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Kids in Macon have a new place to play

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been years in the making but kids in Macon have a brand new playground. Tuesday morning, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for the new playground by the walking track at Noxubee General. The pandemic caused significant delays to the project. The Rotary Club of Macon started the project and went to community partners for help.
MACON, MS
breezynews.com

Reports of Trees Down in Attala

6:09 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting cows out in the highway on HWY 35 South near the Leake County line. 12:08 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to two people laying on the side of the roadway on HWY 12 East across from Thomas Auction. Deputies investigated but did not come across anyone laying on the side of the road.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for murder of girlfriend in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 19-year-old Jackson man was sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for the second-degree murder of his girlfriend. Ozell Lewis, Jr. was sentenced on Monday, May 16. He was convicted of killing Jashonna Adams, 17, on May 27, 2021, in Rankin County during an argument. […]
WJTV 12

Man shot in back on Cromwell Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot in the back. The shooting happened on Sunday, May 23 while the man was walking near the 3800 block of Cromwell Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim was shot once in the lower back. The victim was taken to […]
impact601.com

Fatal crash in Jasper County Friday evening leaves child deceased, others injured

A Friday evening crash involving three vehicles left an 11-year-old child deceased, along with others injured. “On Friday, May 20, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 15 in Jasper County, “ said the Mississippi Highway Patrol in a press release sent to Jasper County News.
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A late Saturday night shooting in Kemper County claimed the life of a man and injured a woman, Kemper County Sheriff James Moore told WTOK. The details of the shooting are still under investigation and will be updated as they are made available. What we know right now is that, according to Kemper County coroner, Terry Bostick, the shooting happened on Highway 495 South. Sheriff Moore has also added that they are actively looking for three shooters.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed in shooting on Marydell Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened on Marydell Street near Northside Drive around 1:30 p.m. They said Johnathan Clark shot and killed his cousin, 22-year-old Eddie Wright Jr. “This is a sad situation for this family. When a cousin […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

All clear given after bomb threat, evacuations at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. — Pearl police evacuated shoppers and employees from the Outlets of Mississippi after a bomb threat was received Monday. Police said it is unclear when the threat was called in, but police cruisers were blocking the entrance to the outdoor mall around lunchtime. K9 units were going...
PEARL, MS

