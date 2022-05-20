UNG softball routs Lincoln in Super Regional opener

Mr. Thomas (Tom) Edward Shannon, age 74 of Julia Lane, Toccoa passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. A son of the late William Caldwell Shannon and Eva Jewell Smith Shannon, he was born April 21, 1948 in Bainbridge, Georgia having lived in Jacksonville, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia before moving to Toccoa in 2012. He loved the Lord with everything that was in him. He previously served as Pastor of Center Park Baptist Church in Eastpoint, Georgia, served as a Hospice Chaplain and served as Chaplain for Pope, Dickson and Son Funeral Home for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Shannon and George Shannon.
