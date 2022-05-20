UNG softball routs Lincoln in Super Regional opener

For decades, Democrats in Tennessee had enjoyed the luxury of sailing through general elections without having to worry about the results. Republicans in Tennessee talked a good game and usually had nominees for both the governorship and seats in the United States Senate, but few serious candidates offered themselves up as sacrificial lambs. Most statewide campaigns waged by Republican candidates were not well funded. That changed in 1948 when Carroll Reece, immediate past chairman of the Republican National Committee, came home to seek a seat in the U. S. Senate. Reece was certainly well qualified to serve in the Senate, having been in Congress for twenty-six years. Reece had also been Tennessee’s Republican National Committeeman since 1939. Carroll Reece was widely known and highly respected inside the councils of his own party. Reece was also one of the very few Republicans to hold elective office below the Mason – Dixon Line.

