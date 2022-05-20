ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNG softball routs Lincoln in Super Regional opener

Cover picture for the articleDAHLONEGA — The No. 18 University of North Georgia softball team grabbed momentum early and never let go of it as they took down Lincoln Memorial, 9-1, in five innings Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the Southeast Super Regional. After working out of a little jam...

Higgins scores Limited Late Model victory at Anderson

Ashton Higgins scored his second Limited Late Model feature victory of the season on Friday night at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina. The Weaverville, North Carolina racer started the 40-lap feature in third, and worked his way to the front before going on to score the win at the 3/8-mile asphalt raceway.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Weaver wins Joe Lee Johnson Memorial at Boyd’s

Cameron Weaver dominated Saturday night’s Joe Lee Johnson Memorial en route to the Topless Outlaw Late Model victory at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. The Crossville, Tennessee native started on the pole, and then led all 40 laps to record the victory at the 3/8-mile clay oval. John...
RINGGOLD, GA
Five-Star Lineman Francis Mauigoa Confirms Visit to Tennessee

Early reports throughout the beginning of the week have signaled good news in Tennessee’s direction this weekend. Tennessee will be hosting a massive recruiting weekend, full of Volunteer commits and targets as Tennessee looks to bolster its class. On Tuesday afternoon, five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa confirmed on Twitter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Removes NIT Banner From Thompson-Boling Arena

Opposing fans have often ridiculed the National Invitational Tournament appearances banner at Thompson-Boling Arena over the years. As the tournament’s popularity and importance has waned over the decades with the expansion of the NCAA Tournament, rival fans and media alike poked fun at a banner celebrating not making the NCAA Tournament.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Transfer Gabriele Brancatelli Signs With Tennessee

Rising sophomore Gabriele Brancatelli has signed an institutional aid agreement with Tennessee and will join the Vols' men's tennis team for the 2022-23 season. "We are really looking forward to coaching Gabriele," associate head coach James McKie said. "He is going to bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm into our program. He's a talented player, great athlete and will develop quickly. He will be guided by older players and thrive under the internal leadership coming back next year."
TENNESSEE STATE
Earthquake Rocks Tennessee; Serves as Reminder to Larger Regional Quake Threat

A mild 2.6 earthquake rocked the area outside of Knoxville, Tennessee overnight last night. According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 9 km just over 5 miles from the town of Garland in the eastern portion of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake measured in Tennessee this month. Last week, 3 earthquakes struck the state: a 2.1 near Ridgely and both a 2.0 and 1.6 near Tiptonville. Earthquakes that hit nearby in Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas were also felt in the state over the last 2 weeks. While these earthquakes are light and scattered around the Tennessee, scientists want people prepare should something far stronger strike.
TENNESSEE STATE
Farragut quintuplets graduate from high school, plan to move onto college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quintuplets in Farragut graduated from high school on Sunday and have plans to go to college in the fall. Willem, Sean, Ashley, Izzy and Meghan van Tol are five brothers and sisters. All of them were born on Jan. 14, 2004 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. They were the first quintuplets born in Tennessee.
FARRAGUT, TN
Jackie P. Glaze

Jackie P Glaze, age 87, of Cleveland, Georgia passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Mr. Glaze was born on March 9, 1935 in White County, Georgia; he was the ninth of ten children to Lester C. Glaze and Nezzie House Glaze, and the last remaining sibling. He was a loving "Pop" to his grandchildren and "Papa Jack" to his great-grandchildren.
CLEVELAND, GA
New Midland Music Fest coming Saturday to Midland Park

The Rotary Club of Gainesville is celebrating its centennial anniversary on Saturday by kicking off the new Midland Music Fest. This music festival is a one-day event at the recently renovated Midland Park. Festival organizer Tommy Howard said that Midland Music Fest will be a fun, fundraising event for the community.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Jack Edward Balthazor

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Jack Edward Balthazor, age 65 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Monday, May 23, 2022. Mr. Balthazor was born in Kankakee, Illinois, a son of the late Bernard and Beverly Coy Balthazor, was a member of The Jefferson Church and was retired after eighteen years from the Commerce City School System as a Music Teacher.
JEFFERSON, GA
Echols edges out Gibbs in race for state senate

Hall County District Three Commissioner Shelly Echols handily won the Republican nomination for Georgia State Senate District 49 on Tuesday. The one-term county commissioner defeated her old political opponent Scott Gibbs in the primary to succeed Butch Miller, who is running for Lt. Governor. She will now face Democrat Judy Cooley in November.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Thomas (Tom) Edward Shannon

Mr. Thomas (Tom) Edward Shannon, age 74 of Julia Lane, Toccoa passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. A son of the late William Caldwell Shannon and Eva Jewell Smith Shannon, he was born April 21, 1948 in Bainbridge, Georgia having lived in Jacksonville, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia before moving to Toccoa in 2012. He loved the Lord with everything that was in him. He previously served as Pastor of Center Park Baptist Church in Eastpoint, Georgia, served as a Hospice Chaplain and served as Chaplain for Pope, Dickson and Son Funeral Home for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Shannon and George Shannon.
TOCCOA, GA
David Michael Byrd

David Michael Byrd, age 61, of Alto, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Mr. Byrd was born July 7, 1960 in Habersham County to the late Jones Wiley Byrd and Betty Joe Byrd. David loved life and faced many difficulties throughout his life. David was a fun, loving, and a caring person. He loved his family and his friends, and had a passion for music; he loved to play his guitar and was an avid KISS fan.
ALTO, GA
Lavenia Wier Hall

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Lavenia Wier Hall, age 96 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Monday, May 23, 2022. Mrs. Hall was born in Jefferson, Georgia, a daughter of the late HTC Wier and the late Nina Eckles Wier. Mrs. Hall was a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church where she taught Kindergarden Sunday School for sixteen years, was Membership Secretary for forty-eight years, was a member of the Choir, was a active Sunshine Lady who would send hundreds of cards to members of the community on many occasions. Upon graduating from Martin Institute in 1944 she worked in the Mail Order Department of Sears for seventeen years before joining her husband in Military Life and living in various places where he was assigned. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hall is preceded by her husband Tile O. Hall, brothers, Alfred and Paul Wier. Sisters, Irene Howington and Ellie Harper.
JEFFERSON, GA
Area graduates awarded scholarships at council meeting

Three Northeast Georgia High school graduates received scholarships at Tuesday night's Gainesville City Council Meeting. Two students were awarded the "You're the Reason" scholarship. Created back in 2011, the scholarship is available to graduating seniors with one or more parents employed by the City of Gainesville. Alyssa Yarck, a graduate...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Steady turnout for primary election in Georgia

Habersham County polling locations are seeing a brisk voter turnout. At Habersham North, located in the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center outside Clarkesville, Polk Manager Steve Lindley said the facility had averaged 100 voters an hour between 7 and 4, and that it appeared that number could be exceeded going forward.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Lee University develops a gender and sexuality policy

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) – A private Christian university has drafted a policy that would strictly limit what students can say about gender and sexuality on campus. A leaked draft says students at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, would not be allowed to identify as anything other than their biological sex and could not say anything about sexual acts, behaviors or lifestyles that are contrary to the policy.
CLEVELAND, TN
The 1948 Election in Tennessee IV

For decades, Democrats in Tennessee had enjoyed the luxury of sailing through general elections without having to worry about the results. Republicans in Tennessee talked a good game and usually had nominees for both the governorship and seats in the United States Senate, but few serious candidates offered themselves up as sacrificial lambs. Most statewide campaigns waged by Republican candidates were not well funded. That changed in 1948 when Carroll Reece, immediate past chairman of the Republican National Committee, came home to seek a seat in the U. S. Senate. Reece was certainly well qualified to serve in the Senate, having been in Congress for twenty-six years. Reece had also been Tennessee’s Republican National Committeeman since 1939. Carroll Reece was widely known and highly respected inside the councils of his own party. Reece was also one of the very few Republicans to hold elective office below the Mason – Dixon Line.
Report: Maryville couple died from carbon monoxide in Bahamas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A beloved couple from Maryville, Robbie and Michael Phillips, died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a villa at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma Island earlier this month, according to a report by The Nassau Guardian. The Phillips couple accounted for two of the three people...
MARYVILLE, TN

