MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown has a vision for his West Virginia University football program, but it isn’t his alone. It involves wins and losses for his football team, but not on the scoreboard in Mountaineer Field as much as it is in life. It’s partly encapsulated by a program that he named the Fifth Quarter and it exists to help his players from college football into the afterlife of an athlete, helping lay down a path that will carry them from down the land-mined field of life.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO