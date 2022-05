After being named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed most of the 2020 season and all of the 2021 season, and there’s been talk that he and the team haven’t seen eye-to-eye on everything from his injury rehab to his attitude on the practice field. So any news at all of Thomas showing up for voluntary work would seem to be good news from the Saints.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO